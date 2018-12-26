English

NBA: Irving forces overtime, knocks down game-sealing three-pointers in Celtics' win over 76ers

By Opta
Los Angeles, Dec 26: Kyrie Irving led the Boston Celtics to a win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day.

The 26-year-old guard tallied a game-high 40 points in Boston's 121-114 victory. He also made big plays in multiple critical moments of the matchup.

Boston were trailing by two with less than 30 seconds to play when Irving received the ball behind the three-point line.

He attacked Philadelphia forward Jimmy Butler off the dribble, penetrated into the middle of the lane and hit a fadeaway jumper, which tied the score and sent the game into overtime.

Irving then connected a three-pointer with two minutes, one second remaining in the extra period to put the Celtics ahead by a point.

But, Irving was not done. He knocked down another three-pointer on Boston's next possession to seal the win for his team.

Jayson Tatum and Marcus Morris chipped in 23 points apiece for the Celtics. Philadelphia center Joel Embiid scored 34 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the losing effort.

The win moved Boston to 19-13 this season while the 76ers fell to 22-13.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 26, 2018, 7:20 [IST]
