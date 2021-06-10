NBA playoffs 2021: Paul, Suns ease past Nuggets for 2-0 series lead

Jokic scored the first basket of the game Wednesday, but that was the only lead the Nuggets held as Phoenix took control and never let go in what became an easy win as their home crowd chanted "Suns in four" late in the game.

Chris Paul controlled the game for the Suns, scoring 17 points and dishing out 15 assists without a turnover in his 30 minutes of play -- the third time he has had at least 15 assists with no turnovers in a playoff game.

The 36-year-old Paul now has 72 assists and just 10 turnovers in eight playoff games this season.

.@NBA playoff games with 15+ points, 15+ assists and 0 turnovers since 1984: Chris Paul, 3

Magic Johnson, 1

Jason Kidd, 1

Everyone else combined, 0 (H/t Stathead) https://t.co/f8nj5JEGNw — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) June 10, 2021

Devin Booker added 18 points and 10 rebounds for Phoenix, while Deandre Ayton had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Jokic left the game late in the third quarter with the Nuggets trailing by 20 and did not return, finishing with 24 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in 29 minutes.

Denver did not give him much help, as the rest of their starting lineup made just nine of 32 shots from the field (28.1 per cent).

Michael Porter Jr. was the only other starter to reach double figures, scoring 11 on three of 13 shooting -- including two of nine from three-point range.

The Nuggets made only 14 of 43 (32.6 per cent) from beyond the arc overall, compared to 18 of 38 (47.4 per cent) for Phoenix.

Game 3 of the series is Friday in Denver.

Nets at Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets look for a 3-0 lead on the Bucks as their Eastern Conference semi-final series shifts to Milwaukee on Thursday.