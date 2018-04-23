NBA: San Antonio Spurs avoid sweep, Cavs edge Pacers

With broomsticks out of the closet, San Antonio entered Sunday's 103-90 win over the Warriors down 3-0 in the series, but staved off elimination with stifling defense against one of the more high-octane offenses in the league.

LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Despite seeing double teams, Aldridge was able to create space for points while continuing to dominate the glass.

Rudy Gay, a new member of San Antonio's starting lineup, scored 14 points with seven rebounds, and Manu Ginobili scored 16 points off the bench.

The Spurs jumped out to a 14-point half-time lead, but quickly watched it evaporate in the third quarter. But they rebounded in the fourth quarter, outscoring the defending champions by seven points to secure their first win of the series.

Kevin Durant led the Warriors with 34 points and 13 rebounds. Draymond Green flirted with a triple-double, scoring nine points with 18 rebounds and nine assists, but Golden State shot just 38 per cent from the floor.

The Cavaliers squared their series against the Indiana Pacers at 2-2 thanks to a 104-100 win.

WONDERFUL WIZARDS

John Wall and Bradley Beal helped the Wizards even the series at 2-2 after a late come-from behind 106-98 win over the Raptors. Wall scored 27 points with 14 assists and three steals, while Beal scored 31 points with five rebounds.

Washington outscored Toronto by 19 points in the second half. Toronto blew a 14-point lead, tied for the second-largest blown lead in Raptors franchise postseason history. Their 18 fourth-quarter points were their fewest in any quarter this series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo helped the Bucks even their series against the Celtics at 2-2 after scoring 27 points on 12-of-20 shooting with seven rebounds and five assists. Milwaukee led by 16 points at half-time, but a late Boston run forced them to eek out a 104-102 victory.

ROZIER STRUGGLES

As Terry Rozier goes, so go the Celtics. Boston's breakout guard has had two good games this series, and two underachieving games. The Celtics won the two games he scored over 20 points, but lost the two he did not. Sunday, Rozier scored just 10 points on three-of-12 shooting (two of 10 from three-point range) in the game-four loss.

MURRAY MAGIC

Dejounte Murray found his shooting touch for the Spurs.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Milwaukee Bucks 104-102 Boston Celtics

San Antonio Spurs 103-90 Golden State Warriors

Washington Wizards 106-98 Toronto Raptors

Cleveland Cavaliers 104-100 Indiana Pacers

ROCKETS AT TIMBERWOLVES

Houston looked poised for a sweep before dropping game three on the road. James Harden has struggled with his shot at times this series. Chris Paul and Clint Capela have been in great form, but Houston need Harden to perform up to his high standards. The young Timberwolves are tough to stop when clicking from beyond the arc as they were in game three.

