NBA: Suns star Booker set to miss six weeks after hand surgery

Los Angeles, September 11: Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker underwent surgery on his hand and will miss approximately six weeks, the NBA team announced on Monday.
Booker had surgery to repair an injury to the fifth metacarpophalangeal joint in his right hand at Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles.
The 21-year-old guard – who reportedly injured his hand in mid-March and missed the Suns' final 12 games last season – is now likely to miss the start of training camp.
Booker signed a five-year, $158million contract extension with the Suns this offseason.
He was selected by the Suns out of Kentucky with the 13th pick in the 2015 draft. Booker averaged a career-high 24.9 points and shot 38.3 per cent from three-point range in 54 games last season.
The Suns finished 2017-18 with a 21-61 record and missed the playoffs for an eighth straight season.
Phoenix – who open their season against the Dallas Mavericks on October 17 – also signed former Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza to a one-year, $15m deal in July.