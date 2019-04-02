NBA wrap: Horford records second career triple-double in Celtics' win

Horford totalled 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in what was just the second triple-double of his 12-year career.

Boston got out to a sizable first-half lead, but Miami came battling back in the fourth. The Heat's comeback was fuelled by Goran Dragic's 30-point performance, but the Celtics simply had too many options, even without Jaylen Brown (back).

Miami (38-39) hold the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, but the Magic are just a half-game back. The scramble for a postseason appearance could get hectic as the regular season comes to a close.

Boston (46-32), the Eastern Conference's fourth seed, are even with Indiana with four games to play before the playoffs.

Bledsoe brilliant against Brooklyn

Eric Bledsoe poured in a game-high 29 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 131-121 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Robin Lopez scored a season-high 29 points in the Chicago Bulls' 113-105 loss to the New York Knicks.

Danny Green's season-high of 29 points helped lift the Toronto Raptors past the Magic 121-109.

Joseph struggles

Cory Joseph tallied four points on two-of-nine shooting in the Indiana Pacers' 111-102 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Jonah Bolden scored two points on one-of-six shooting in the Philadelphia 76ers' 122-102 blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Jones tricks Lillard

Tyus Jones fooled Damian Lillard with a step-back jumper in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 132-122 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Spring is here but Tyus is still cold pic.twitter.com/4lsU7S9i6N — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 2, 2019

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell moved the defense with a ball fake and threw the ball in at the rim against the Charlotte Hornets.

dunk or thrunk either way pic.twitter.com/qThU25T8Vx — x - Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 2, 2019

Monday's results

Indiana Pacers 111-102 Detroit Pistons

Boston Celtics 110-105 Miami Heat

Milwaukee Bucks 131-121 Brooklyn Nets

New York Knicks 113-105 Chicago Bulls

Toronto Raptors 121-109 Orlando Magic

Portland Trail Blazers 132-122 Minnesota Timberwolves

Dallas Mavericks 122-102 Philadelphia 76ers

Utah Jazz 111-102 Charlotte Hornets

Phoenix Suns 122-113 Cleveland Cavaliers

Nuggets at Warriors

Only one game separates Denver and Golden State in the Western Conference standings. The Nuggets are coming off a disappointing loss to the Washington Wizards and will have to rally to win in Oracle Arena. One of these team will likely claim the top seed, as just six games remain for each side in the regular season.