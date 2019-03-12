English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

NBA wrap: Cavs shock Raptors, Clippers crush Celtics

By Opta
Cavs guard Collin Sexton scored a game-high 28 points
Cavs guard Collin Sexton scored a game-high 28 points

New York, March 12: The Cleveland Cavaliers pulled off an impressive 126-101 NBA victory over the high-flying Toronto Raptors on Monday (March 11).

Cleveland may be 14th in the Eastern Conference standings, but they were too good for the second-placed Raptors at Quicken Loans Arena.

Toronto made just 28.2 per cent of their three-pointers, while Cleveland shot 43.9 per cent.

Rookie guard Collin Sexton scored a game-high 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting for the Cavaliers.

Although Kawhi Leonard contributed 29 points and nine rebounds for the Raptors, Toronto could not close the gap on the road.

Cleveland improved to 17-50 with the win while Toronto dropped to 48-20.

Walker shines in defeat

Kemba Walker put up 40 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, but the Charlotte Hornets lost 116-108 to the Houston Rockets.

Bradley Beal fell just short of a triple-double, recording 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in the Washington Wizards' 121-115 win against the Sacramento Kings.

Lou Williams scored 34 points on 14-of-20 shooting as the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Boston Celtics 140-115.

Griffin struggles as Pistons lose

Blake Griffin scored 10 points on just one-of-10 shooting in the Detroit Pistons' 103-75 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Joe Ingles scored five points on two-of-nine shooting as the Utah Jazz went down to the Oklahoma City Thunder 98-89.

Williams makes history

Williams became the NBA's all-time leader in bench scoring with this layup.

Monday's results

Cleveland Cavaliers 126-101 Toronto Raptors

Brooklyn Nets 103-75 Detroit Pistons

Washington Wizards 121-115 Sacramento Kings

Houston Rockets 118-106 Charlotte Hornets

Oklahoma City Thunder 98-89 Utah Jazz

Los Angeles Clippers 140-115 Boston Celtics

Trail Blazers at Clippers

The Clippers are riding a five-game winning streak. The Portland Trail Blazers has dropped down to fifth in the Western Conference standings and will need to perform in the coming weeks to secure a home-court advantage in the postseason.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 11:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 12, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue