NBA wrap: Clippers win in Leonard's Toronto return, Bucks stretch streak

Back in Toronto, where he won the NBA championship last season, Leonard helped the Los Angeles Clippers past the Raptors 112-92.

The star received a tribute video and finished with 23 points, six assists and five rebounds as the Clippers improved to 19-7.

Top of the Eastern Conference, the Bucks clinched a 16th straight win by beating the New Orleans Pelicans 127-112.

Without Giannis Antetokounmpo (quad soreness), Milwaukee still cruised thanks to Eric Bledsoe's 29 points on 10-of-13 shooting.

Harden had 55 points, including 20 in the fourth quarter, to see the Houston Rockets past the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-110.

LeBron lifts Lakers, Graham shines

LeBron James' triple-double of 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists saw the Los Angeles Lakers improve to 22-3 by beating the Orlando Magic 96-87.

Devonte' Graham starred for the Charlotte Hornets as his 40 points saw them past the Brooklyn Nets 113-108.

A double-double from Rudy Gobert (20 points and 16 rebounds) helped the Utah Jazz claim a 127-116 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Warriors' woes

The Golden State Warriors (5-21) are the worst team in the NBA after losing to the New York Knicks (5-20). The Knicks ended a 10-game losing streak with a 124-122 overtime win.

Morant magic

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, the second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, produced a nice dunk in a win over the Phoenix Suns.

Wednesday's results

Houston Rockets 116-110 Cleveland Cavaliers

Indiana Pacers 122-117 Boston Celtics

Los Angeles Lakers 96-87 Orlando Magic

Los Angeles Clippers 112-92 Toronto Raptors

Charlotte Hornets 113-108 Brooklyn Nets

Chicago Bulls 136-102 Atlanta Hawks

Utah Jazz 127-116 Minnesota Timberwolves

Memphis Grizzlies 115-108 Phoenix Suns

Milwaukee Bucks 127-112 New Orleans Pelicans

Sacramento Kings 94-93 Oklahoma City Thunder

New York Knicks 124-122 Golden State Warriors

76ers at Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers (18-7) have struggled on the road so far this season and face the Boston Celtics (17-6) at TD Garden on Thursday (December 12).