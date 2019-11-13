English
NBA wrap: Lakers bounce back, Young stars for Hawks

By Dejan Kalinic
James and Davis had double-doubles for the Lakers
James and Davis had double-doubles for the Lakers

Los Angeles, November 13: The Los Angeles Lakers bounced back to winning ways in the NBA, while Trae Young led the Atlanta Hawks to victory on Tuesday (November 12).

Coming off a loss to the Toronto Raptors, the Lakers responded by beating the Phoenix Suns 123-115.

Anthony Davis (24 points and 12 rebounds) and LeBron James (19 points and 11 assists) had double-doubles for the Lakers (8-2).

The Lakers are top of the Western Conference ahead of two teams on four-game winning streaks – the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets.

Young, 21, starred to help the Hawks past the Denver Nuggets 125-121.

The guard had 42 points – going eight-of-13 from three-point range – and 11 assists to continue his brilliant start to the season.

Embiid lifts 76ers as Butler shines

Joel Embiid had a double-double of 27 points and 16 rebounds in the Philadelphia 76ers' 98-97 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Miami Heat were too strong for the Detroit Pistons 117-108 as Jimmy Butler contributed 20 points and 13 assists.

The Jazz continued their winning run, getting past the Brooklyn Nets 119-114 thanks to 30 points from Donovan Mitchell.

Terrible Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder were thrashed by the Indiana Pacers 111-85.

Wonderful White

Coby White set a Chicago Bulls record for most threes in a quarter by hitting seven in the fourth in a 120-102 win over the New York Knicks.

Tuesday's results

Indiana Pacers 111-85 Oklahoma City Thunder

Philadelphia 76ers 98-97 Cleveland Cavaliers

Miami Heat 117-108 Detroit Pistons

Chicago Bulls 120-102 New York Knicks

Atlanta Hawks 125-121 Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers 123-115 Phoenix Suns

Utah Jazz 119-114 Brooklyn Nets

Sacramento Kings 107-99 Portland Trail Blazers

Clippers at Rockets

All eyes will be on the Toyota Center as two contenders, the Houston Rockets (7-3) and Los Angeles Clippers (7-3), meet.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
