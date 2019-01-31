NBA wrap: Nuggets top Pelicans, off to best 50-game start

The 23-year-old center tallied his sixth triple-double of the month and eighth of the season with 20 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in a 105-99 win over the Pelicans, which gave Denver their 35th victory of the season.

Denver are 35-15 this season, which is the franchise's best 50-game start since they joined the NBA.

Much of this has to do with Jokic, who is averaging 20.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists this season and could hear his name called as an All-Star for the first time on Thursday when the rosters are announced.

Jokic is averaging career-highs in points, assists, free-throw percentage and steals. He has Denver sitting just one game back of first place in the Western Conference and on the verge of their first playoff berth since 2012-13.

Rozier rises for Celtics

Celtics guard Terry Rozier filled in nicely for an injured Kyrie Irving, scoring 17 points on five-of-10 shooting with 10 assists, five rebounds and three steals in Boston's 126-94 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Mavericks guard Dennis Smith became just the third Dallas player ever to tally a triple-double with 15 assists (Jason Kidd and Mark Aguirre) in the team's 114-90 win over the New York Knicks. He also had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Wizards guard Bradley Beal continued his tear without John Wall as he tallied 25 points, six rebounds and six assists in Washington's 107-89 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Horrible Holiday

Grizzlies forward Justin Holiday went 0 for 10 from the field with 0 points in Memphis' 99-97 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

McCollum magic

CJ McCollum may have been passing a ball that ended up as a basket, but as the Portland Trail Blazers say: when you're hot, you're hot.

WHEN YOU'RE HOT YOU'RE HOT pic.twitter.com/E8zfsAOxLo — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 31, 2019

Wednesday's results

Boston Celtics 126-94 Charlotte Hornets

Chicago Bulls 105-89 Miami Heat

Dallas Mavericks 114-90 New York Knicks

Minnesota Timberwolves 99-97 Memphis Grizzlies

Denver Nuggets 105-99 New Orleans Pelicans

Washington Wizards 107-89 Indiana Pacers

Sacramento Kings 135-113 Atlanta Hawks

Portland Trail Blazers 132-105 Utah Jazz

Bucks at Raptors

Two of the top three teams in the NBA match up in Toronto on Thursday (January 31). This is the last time these two teams will face off in the regular season. Milwaukee lead the season series 2-1.