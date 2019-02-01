NBA wrap: Bucks come away with win over Raptors, Lakers star LeBron returns

Los Angeles, February 1: The Milwaukee Bucks came away with a 105-92 road win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday (January 31) in a matchup of the NBA Eastern Conference's top two teams.
Toronto led 25-22 at the end of the first 12 minutes but Milwaukee (37-13) followed with a big second quarter and held on from there.
Seven Bucks players scored in double-figures. Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied a team-high 19 points while Khris Middleton chipped in 18. Both players were named All-Stars earlier in the day.
Pascal Siakam scored 28 points for the Raptors in the losing effort. Toronto star Kawhi Leonard shot seven of 20 from the field and finished with 16 points.
The win pushed the Bucks 1.5 games in front of the Raptors for first place in the Eastern Conference. Toronto dropped to 37-16 with the loss.
The newest #NBAAllStar balled out dropping 18 points on 78% (7/9) shooting!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/IeWKhH9iPv— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 1, 2019
Meanwhile, LeBron James returned for the Los Angeles Lakers and scored 24 points on nine-of-22 shooting in their 123-120 overtime win over the Clippers. He also added 14 rebounds and nine assists.
James missed 17 games after straining his groin against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day. Los Angeles went 6-11 in his absence.
Delightful Drummond
Andre Drummond registered 24 points and 20 rebounds in the Detroit Pistons' 93-89 win over the Dallas Mavericks.
Orlando Magic wing Terrence Ross came off the bench and scored 30 points in his team's 107-100 win over the Indiana Pacers.
Ibaka struggles
Serge Ibaka was four of 15 from the field and was a minus-nine in Toronto's loss to Milwaukee.
Brooklyn Nets guard Treveon Graham scored three points and registered a minus-six in his team's 117-114 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.
Curry thrills
Stephen Curry finished with 41 points and knocked down 10 of his 18 three-pointers in the Golden State Warriors' 113-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, which snapped their 11-game winning streak.
Steph from distance... PLUS THE FOUL! ☔️#DubNation 23#HereTheyCome 12— NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2019
Midway through the 1st on @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/P9VRFv26dq
Pascal Siakam delivered a big dunk on a fast break.
Pascal Siakam finishes off the @Raptors break with authority!— NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2019
9-2 @Raptors run to close Q3 on @NBAonTNT #WeTheNorth 76#FearTheDeer 87 pic.twitter.com/ae7EkdlwE2
Thursday's results
Detroit Pistons 93-89 Dallas Mavericks
Orlando Magic 107-100 Indiana Pacers
Milwaukee Bucks 105-92 Toronto Raptors
San Antonio Spurs 117-114 Brooklyn Nets
Philadelphia 76ers 113-104 Golden State Warriors
Los Angeles Lakers 123-120 (OT) Los Angeles Clippers
Rockets at Nuggets
Two of the Western Conference's best squads will face off in Denver on Friday (February 1). The Houston Rockets have won three of their last four while the Nuggets enter the matchup on a four-game winning streak.