NBA wrap: Bucks come away with win over Raptors, Lakers star LeBron returns

Toronto led 25-22 at the end of the first 12 minutes but Milwaukee (37-13) followed with a big second quarter and held on from there.

Seven Bucks players scored in double-figures. Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied a team-high 19 points while Khris Middleton chipped in 18. Both players were named All-Stars earlier in the day.

Pascal Siakam scored 28 points for the Raptors in the losing effort. Toronto star Kawhi Leonard shot seven of 20 from the field and finished with 16 points.

The win pushed the Bucks 1.5 games in front of the Raptors for first place in the Eastern Conference. Toronto dropped to 37-16 with the loss.

Meanwhile, LeBron James returned for the Los Angeles Lakers and scored 24 points on nine-of-22 shooting in their 123-120 overtime win over the Clippers. He also added 14 rebounds and nine assists.

James missed 17 games after straining his groin against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day. Los Angeles went 6-11 in his absence.

Delightful Drummond

Andre Drummond registered 24 points and 20 rebounds in the Detroit Pistons' 93-89 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Orlando Magic wing Terrence Ross came off the bench and scored 30 points in his team's 107-100 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Ibaka struggles

Serge Ibaka was four of 15 from the field and was a minus-nine in Toronto's loss to Milwaukee.

Brooklyn Nets guard Treveon Graham scored three points and registered a minus-six in his team's 117-114 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Curry thrills

Stephen Curry finished with 41 points and knocked down 10 of his 18 three-pointers in the Golden State Warriors' 113-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, which snapped their 11-game winning streak.

Pascal Siakam delivered a big dunk on a fast break.

Thursday's results

Detroit Pistons 93-89 Dallas Mavericks

Orlando Magic 107-100 Indiana Pacers

Milwaukee Bucks 105-92 Toronto Raptors

San Antonio Spurs 117-114 Brooklyn Nets

Philadelphia 76ers 113-104 Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers 123-120 (OT) Los Angeles Clippers

Rockets at Nuggets

Two of the Western Conference's best squads will face off in Denver on Friday (February 1). The Houston Rockets have won three of their last four while the Nuggets enter the matchup on a four-game winning streak.