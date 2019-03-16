Spurs top Knicks for seventh straight win, Lakers lose

San Antonio made it seven wins in a row on Friday as six of their players reached double-digit points.

LaMarcus Aldridge paced the Spurs with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Damyean Dotson led the Knicks with 21 points, but he took 19 shots.

The Spurs now sit sixth in the Western Conference and could move higher in the coming weeks if their form continues.

Randle enjoys career-high night

Julius Randle exploded for a career-high 45 points and 11 rebounds in the New Orleans Pelicans' 122-110 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

James Harden totalled 41 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Houston Rockets past the Phoenix Suns 108-102.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's 33 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists helped the Milwaukee Bucks secure a 113-98 victory against the Miami Heat.

Bradley Beal poured in 40 points in the Washington Wizards' 116-110 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Kennard struggles but Pistons win

Luke Kennard managed just five points on two-of-nine shooting, but the Detroit Pistons beat the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers 111-97.

Jones with the slam!

Derrick Jones Jr. missed his first attempt, but followed up with an emphatic poster dunk for Miami.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope proved he still has some springs by slamming one home on Detroit's Thon Maker.

Friday's results

Charlotte Hornets 116-110 Washington Wizards Detroit Pistons 111-97 Los Angeles Lakers Portland Trail Blazers 122-110 New Orleans Pelicans Philadelphia 76ers 123-114 Sacramento Kings Houston Rockets 108-102 Phoenix Suns Milwaukee Bucks 113-98 Miami Heat San Antonio Spurs 109-83 New York Knicks Los Angeles Clippers 128-121 Chicago Bulls

Warriors at Thunder

The Golden State Warriors bounced back from a surprising loss to Phoenix by beating Houston on Wednesday. The Oklahoma City Thunder lost a thriller to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. Kevin Durant is doubtful to play for the Warriors, which could play a large part in the final result.