Thunder beat Pacers, Durant and Curry lead Warriors

Russell Westbrook's triple-double led the Thunder to just their second victory in seven games on Wednesday.

The Pacers led by nine points at half-time but the Thunder went on a 24-0 run in the third quarter and held on from there thanks to Westbrook's 17 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.

It was the most unanswered points scored by one team in the NBA this season.

Paul George finished with 31 points for the Thunder – who have dropped to seventh in the Western Conference amid their slide – while Steven Adams chipped in 25.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points for Indiana – who are fourth in the east – in the losing effort.

Durant and Curry inspire Warriors

Kevin Durant made 12 of his 13 shots from the field and registered 28 points to help the Warriors top the Grizzlies 118-103. Stephen Curry also scored 28 points.

Seth Curry came off the bench and tallied 20 points while hitting four of his seven three-pointers in the Portland Trail Blazers' 118-98 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker scored 50 points and grabbed 10 rebounds against the Washington Wizards in a 124-121 loss. Booker became the youngest NBA player to record back-to-back 50-point games.

Sampson and Holiday go cold

Bulls guard Brandon Sampson shot two of seven and finished with four points in his team's loss. He was minus-22 for the game.

Justin Holiday was minus-25 and missed seven of his 10 shots in the Grizzlies' defeat.

No stopping Cousins!

DeMarcus Cousins with the coast-to-coast dunk.

Wednesday's results

Portland Trail Blazers 118-98 Chicago Bulls Golden State Warriors 118-103 Memphis Grizzlies Oklahoma City Thunder 107-99 Indiana Pacers Washington Wizards 124-121 Phoenix Suns Utah Jazz 115-100 Los Angeles Lakers

Nuggets at Rockets

Two of the Western Conference's best teams will face off in Houston on Thursday. The Denver Nuggets enter the matchup having won seven of their last eight games while the Rockets are coming off of a loss in Milwaukee. This should be a fun one.