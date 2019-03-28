English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Thunder beat Pacers, Durant and Curry lead Warriors

By Opta
Paul George
Russell Westbrook's triple-double led the Oklahoma City Thunder to just their second victory in seven games.

LA, March 28: The Oklahoma City Thunder claimed up a much-needed win after topping the Indiana Pacers 107-99, while reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies.

Russell Westbrook's triple-double led the Thunder to just their second victory in seven games on Wednesday.

The Pacers led by nine points at half-time but the Thunder went on a 24-0 run in the third quarter and held on from there thanks to Westbrook's 17 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.

It was the most unanswered points scored by one team in the NBA this season.

Paul George finished with 31 points for the Thunder – who have dropped to seventh in the Western Conference amid their slide – while Steven Adams chipped in 25.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points for Indiana – who are fourth in the east – in the losing effort.

Durant and Curry inspire Warriors

Kevin Durant made 12 of his 13 shots from the field and registered 28 points to help the Warriors top the Grizzlies 118-103. Stephen Curry also scored 28 points.

Seth Curry came off the bench and tallied 20 points while hitting four of his seven three-pointers in the Portland Trail Blazers' 118-98 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker scored 50 points and grabbed 10 rebounds against the Washington Wizards in a 124-121 loss. Booker became the youngest NBA player to record back-to-back 50-point games.

Sampson and Holiday go cold

Bulls guard Brandon Sampson shot two of seven and finished with four points in his team's loss. He was minus-22 for the game.

Justin Holiday was minus-25 and missed seven of his 10 shots in the Grizzlies' defeat.

No stopping Cousins!

DeMarcus Cousins with the coast-to-coast dunk.

Wednesday's results

Portland Trail Blazers 118-98 Chicago Bulls Golden State Warriors 118-103 Memphis Grizzlies Oklahoma City Thunder 107-99 Indiana Pacers Washington Wizards 124-121 Phoenix Suns Utah Jazz 115-100 Los Angeles Lakers

Nuggets at Rockets

Two of the Western Conference's best teams will face off in Houston on Thursday. The Denver Nuggets enter the matchup having won seven of their last eight games while the Rockets are coming off of a loss in Milwaukee. This should be a fun one.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Australia won by 80 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 28, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue