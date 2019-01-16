NBA wrap: Warriors set record, Butler's 76ers rout Timberwolves

Golden State knocked down a franchise-record 10 three-pointers in the first quarter on Tuesday (January 15).

The Warriors (30-14) opened the game with 51 first-quarter points - a record in the NBA - as they eased past the Nuggets (29-14) to claim top spot in the Western Conference.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson both scored 31 points, leading all scorers. Kevin Durant finished with 27 points and made five three-pointers.

The trio combined for 18 of the team's 21 makes from beyond the arc on the night.

Malik Beasley scored 22 points on eight-of-14 shooting for the Nuggets while Jamal Murray chipped in 21.

Embiid flexes muscles in Butler's grudge match

Joel Embiid totalled 31 points and 13 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers dominated the Minnesota Timberwolves 149-107. Jimmy Butler had 19 points in his first game since being dealt by the Timberwolves following his trade request.

Russell Westbrook scored 31 points and dished out 11 assists but the Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Atlanta Hawks 142-126.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo only took nine shots, but recorded a triple-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 124-86 victory over the Miami Heat.

Melton melts in Suns loss

De'Anthony Melton managed to put up three points on one-of-seven shooting in the Phoenix Suns' 131-97 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Josh Richardson scored six points on three-of-11 shooting for the Heat.

Bembry with the slam!

DeAndre' Bembry rocked the rim for the Hawks with this emphatic, two-handed reverse slam.

The Warriors may have gotten off to a hot start against the Nuggets, but Murray hit a deep buzzer-beater to end the first quarter on a high note.

What a sequence to close Q1 in Denver!pic.twitter.com/xzUpTmCSCT — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2019

Tuesday's results

Philadelphia 76ers 149-107 Minnesota Timberwolves

Indiana Pacers 131-97 Phoenix Suns

Atlanta Hawks 142-126 Oklahoma City Thunder

Milwaukee Bucks 124-86 Miami Heat

Golden State Warriors 142-111 Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers 107-100 Chicago Bulls

Raptors at Celtics

The Boston Celtics were considered favourites to come out of the Eastern Conference at the start of the season, but the Toronto Raptors have the best record in the NBA.

The Celtics have struggled to find their chemistry, while the Raptors have improved significantly after the addition of Kawhi Leonard. These teams could meet again some time in the postseason.