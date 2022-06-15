Neeraj Chopra elated to have started season on a high note with new national record in javelin throw

The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist achieved the feat at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland which was his first competitive event since winning a historic yellow metal in Tokyo. Neeraj's record-breaking throw helped him finish second in the competition. Oliver Helander, the event's local favourite, topped the list with a throw of 89.83 metres.

Having started the season on a promising note, the 24-year-old athlete expressed his happiness saying the performance is a huge shot in the arm for him going forward. He has been aiming to touch the 90-meter mark and the new national record will only boost his confidence in that direction.

Neeraj Chopra breaks his own national record

"I am pleased with my performance. It was my first event of the season, so I am happy to have started the season on a high note. My performance here has boosted my confidence significantly," Neeraj said when asked about his performance.

"Going forward I am looking to work on my technique, throw, and overall performance. I am in a happy place at the moment and I just want to do well in the upcoming events," the golden boy of India continued.

Neeraj's previous national record was 88.07m, which he set in March in Patiala last year. Later on August 7, Neeraj went on to become the first Indian player to win an Olympic gold medal in athletics with a throw of 87.58m. The Haryana boy is only the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal in the Summer Games.

In his first attempt, Neeraj reached 86.92m before propelling the spear to 89.30m in his second attempt while his next three tries were all fouls. In his sixth and last throw, he threw his spear 85.85 metres. His best effort of 89.30m in the tournament also helped him to reach the fifth spot on the world season leaders' list.

Meanwhile, reigning world champion Anderson Peters finished third with a throw of 86.60m.

Neeraj is currently training in Kuortane, Finland for the upcoming Diamond League event in Stockholm. Later this year, he is also scheduled to compete in World Athletics Championships in July, followed by Commonwealth Games in August.