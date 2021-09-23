English
Golden boys reunited! Neeraj Chopra gifted with a puppy named 'Tokyo' by Abhinav Bindra

By

Chandigarh, Sep 23: India's first-ever individual gold medallist from the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, Abhinav Bindra, gifted a puppy named 'Tokyo' to Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday (September 23). Chopra met Bindra and his family in Chandigarh where the legendary shooter gifted him a Golden Retriever.

In a tweet after the meeting, the star javelin thrower, Chopra said, "Took my Olympic medal to meet its elder sibling from Beijing (Bindra) today."

"Thank you@Abhinav Bindra sir for your family's warm hospitality and for 'Tokyo' (the puppy) who I will cherish forever," he added.

Bindra said it was a pleasure to meet and interact with India's golden man.

"Was a pleasure to meet and interact with India's golden man @neeraj_chopra1! I hope that "Tokyo" will be a supportive friend and motivate you to get a sibling named Paris for him in 2024!," Bindra tweeted

"I hope that 'Tokyo' will be a supportive friend and motivate you to get a sibling named Paris (wishing him luck for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games) for him in 2024," he tweeted further.

"The two of us agree that the process is the Goal. The process is the Gold. And the Process is most rewarding. Happy to have spent the afternoon with this young Gold Medallist," Bindra said in another tweet.

Chopra was accompanied by his friend and mentor, Jaiveer Singh and other friends to Bindra's residence. Chopra created history as he became the first track-and-field athlete from India to secure an Olympic gold medal. The javelin thrower, who hails from Khandra village in Panipat (Haryana), bagged the elusive yellow metal and ended the country's wait of 13 years to top the podium.

Story first published: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 22:15 [IST]
