Golden boys reunited! Neeraj Chopra gifted with a puppy named 'Tokyo' by Abhinav Bindra

Took my Olympic medal to meet its elder sibling from Beijing today 🙂

Thank you @Abhinav_Bindra sir for your family's warm hospitality and for 'Tokyo' who I will cherish forever!

🇮🇳🥇🥇🐶 pic.twitter.com/XYqsKcW1IN — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) September 22, 2021

Bindra said it was a pleasure to meet and interact with India's golden man.

Was a pleasure to meet and interact with India’s golden man @Neeraj_chopra1 ! I hope that “Tokyo” will be a supportive friend and motivate you to get a sibling named Paris for him in 2024 ! pic.twitter.com/54QxnPgDn8 — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 22, 2021

The two of us agree that the process is the Goal. The process is the Gold. And the Process is most rewarding. Happy to have spent the afternoon with this young Gold Medalist. https://t.co/mS6fPaCzaf — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 22, 2021

Chopra was accompanied by his friend and mentor, Jaiveer Singh and other friends to Bindra's residence. Chopra created history as he became the first track-and-field athlete from India to secure an Olympic gold medal. The javelin thrower, who hails from Khandra village in Panipat (Haryana), bagged the elusive yellow metal and ended the country's wait of 13 years to top the podium.