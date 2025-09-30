Neeraj Chopra Lights Up Para Athletics Worlds in Delhi, Urges Fans to Support Para-Athletes

ILT20 Auction: All You Need To Know - Players to be Auctioned, Retention List, Team Purses, Time and Live Streaming Info

New Delhi, Sep 30: The IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships witnessed a golden evening for Indian javelin throw, and the excitement soared further with the presence of Neeraj Chopra, India's two-time Olympic medallist and the face of Indian athletics.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was already buzzing after Sandip Singh Sargar and Sandeep Choudhary clinched gold and silver in the men's F44 javelin final on Tuesday (September 30).

Moments later, Sumit Antil broke his own championship recordujnm with a 71.37m throw in the F64 final, sealing his third successive world title. The celebrations were amplified when word spread that Neeraj was in attendance, cheering for his fellow javelin stars.

The atmosphere transformed instantly as fans and media thronged to catch a glimpse of India's biggest track-and-field icon. The crowd erupted with joy when Neeraj agreed to interact with the media, his humility once again shining through. "As it is, life is very difficult for these para-athletes and then they are competing here. It's a remarkable thing. More and more people should turn up and watch these extraordinary athletes in action," Neeraj said, urging fans to rally behind India's para-athletes.

Neeraj's Own Form Tested in Tokyo

While Neeraj's presence electrified Delhi, it comes against the backdrop of a challenging season. At the recently concluded World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo, the 27-year-old finished a disappointing eighth, failing to make the podium in a stacked javelin field. It was a stark contrast for the Olympic champion, who has previously set the benchmark for consistency on the global stage.

Adding to India's narrative in Tokyo was the spirited performance of Sachin Yadav, the young javelin talent who finished fourth, narrowly missing a medal against a legendary lineup of global throwers. Neeraj, when asked if he had advice for Yadav, said: "I have no advice for him. He is already doing very well. I think he knows what it takes."

Inspiration Beyond the Podium

Despite his struggles in Tokyo, Neeraj's stature remains unmatched in Indian athletics. His presence at the Para Athletics Worlds reflected the leadership role he now plays - not only as an athlete but also as an inspiration for future stars and para-athletes alike.

With India rising to fourth in the medals table after multiple javelin medals in New Delhi, Neeraj's call for greater recognition of para-athletes carries even more weight. It was a day that celebrated not just India's dominance in para javelin but also Neeraj's enduring impact as a symbol of aspiration for the nation.