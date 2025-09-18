Sachin Yadav’s Personal Best Show A Silver Lining for India as Neeraj Chopra Falters in World Javelin Final in Tokyo

Aston Villa Urged By Unai Emery To Keep Going As They Prepare For Sunderland Challenge

Why is Lamine Yamal not playing in Newcastle vs Barcelona Champions League match Today? When will he Return?

More sports Neeraj Chopra Participated In World Championships Final With A Back Injury, AFI Confims, Backs Javelin Star To Comeback Strongly By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 21:18 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Tokyo, September 18: India's golden boy of athletics, Neeraj Chopra, endured a rare off day at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo, finishing a disappointing eighth in the men's javelin final.

The defending champion, who has been struggling with a back problem for the past two weeks, admitted after the event that the injury and lack of training had disrupted his rhythm and confidence.

On a night when Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott stormed to gold with a season's best throw of 88.16m, Chopra could only manage 84.03m. His compatriot Sachin Yadav stole the spotlight with a stunning personal best of 86.27m to finish fourth, narrowly missing a historic medal.

Neeraj's Battle with Back Pain

A top Athletics Federation of India (AFI) official confirmed PTI that Neeraj had been coping with a back issue for the last two weeks, sustained while training in the Czech Republic under his coach, the legendary Jan Zelezny.

"Yes, it is true that Chopra has been troubled by a back problem for the last couple of weeks. He kept us informed about that," the AFI source revealed.

"The incident happened on September 4. I was doing shot put throws in training, and while bending forward, there was a sudden jolt on my blocking side. I could not even walk. Rehab was going on, and I had not trained properly for two weeks," Chopra revealed.

Despite the setback, he pushed himself to participate, saying, "We even did not know initially whether I would be able to compete or not. But we took a decision, and I tried in qualification. In the final, I wasn't feeling that healthy."

What Neeraj Told NNIS Sports

In an honest interview with NNIS Sports, Neeraj opened up about his struggles during the final: "Normally I used to handle the situation, but today was a different day. I wasn't feeling healthy or ready."

"After the qualification, I thought I could push, but today it couldn't happen. I wasn't in the right timing, I just wanted to stay safe and avoid more problems," he added further.

On Sachin Yadav's rise, Neeraj said: "I am very happy for Sachin. I was thinking he could win a medal for India today. He did so well on such a big platform, it gives me happiness."

On the tough conditions, he explained: "In the 4th and 5th throw, it rained heavily and I slipped. The runway was slippery, the javelin grip was wet. It was difficult, but that's sport."

On his mindset: "When I am physically fit, I always have the belief I will throw big. Today, I just didn't have that belief."

Accepting the Result, Looking Ahead

For the first time since June 2021, Neeraj Chopra finished outside the top two in a competition - breaking a remarkable streak of 26 consecutive podium finishes. Yet, he remains grounded, acknowledging the lessons to take forward.

"Whatever happened today, we will learn from it and accept it. The next season will start, and I will try to do my best. Life goes on."