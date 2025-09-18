Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch World Athletics Javelin Final On Online And On TV?

PAK vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: What did Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Say on Next IND vs PAK Match?

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Live Streaming: The men's javelin final at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo is shaping up as a contest for the ages, headlined by India's Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem.

The two giants of the sport are set to renew their rivalry on Thursday at the Tokyo National Stadium, in what promises to be one of the marquee events of the competition.

India's Olympic hero and defending world champion, Neeraj Chopra, needed only a single attempt to secure qualification. His throw of 84.85m in the Group A qualifiers was comfortably beyond the automatic mark of 84.50m, underlining both his form and confidence heading into the medal round. Chopra, 27, has been consistent throughout the season and will look to extend his legacy with another podium finish.

On the other side stands Arshad Nadeem, who stunned the athletics world at the Paris 2024 Olympics by hurling a career-best 92.97m to claim gold, pushing Chopra to silver. The Pakistani ace has been recovering from knee surgery earlier this year and has had limited competitive outings since, with his only major appearance being the Asian Championships in Korea, where he struck gold. His presence, however, adds an extra layer of drama to the Tokyo final.

The Chopra-Nadeem duel has emerged as one of athletics' most gripping storylines. Two years ago in Budapest, Chopra clinched gold at the World Championships with 88.17m, while Nadeem took silver with 87.82m. At the Paris Olympics, the roles reversed. This Tokyo clash now carries not just the weight of personal pride, but also the added dimension of national rivalry between India and Pakistan.

Chopra won't be the only Indian in the spotlight. Sachin Yadav also secured his place in the final with an impressive 83.67m, finishing 10th overall. His presence ensures India enters the final with two legitimate contenders.

With history, form, and national pride at stake, all eyes will be on Tokyo as Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem face off once again in a rivalry that has come to define modern javelin.

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch World Athletics Javelin Final On Online And On TV?

Fans eager to catch the World Athletics Championships' javelin throw final can tune in to Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 2, which will telecast the event live on television. For those preferring to watch online, the action will also be available via live streaming on the JioHotstar app and official website.

The final is scheduled to begin at 3:53 PM IST on September 18, setting the stage for a thrilling contest as the world's top javelin throwers battle it out for glory.