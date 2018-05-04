Neeraj has his task cut out in Doha Diamond League

At Gold Coast, Australia, last month, Neeraj, became the first Indian javelin thrower to win a gold at the CWG with an effort of 86.47M.

Proud To Win A CWG Gold, Neeraj Looks Forward To The Diamond League

But, the javelin throw event to be held at the Qatar Sports Club athletics track has drawn a strong field which includes the likes of Germany's world champion Johannes Vetter, whose 94.44M last year is the second-best throw in history, his compatriot and Olympic champion Thomas Rohler and Kenya's Rio Games silver medallist Julius Kenyan Yego, who was also the 2015 world champion.

This javelin showdown is set to be fascinating! Last year @thomasroehler broke the #DohaDL record. Will it be broken again this year? #DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/asr7DwF7P8 — Doha Diamond League (@dldoha) April 23, 2018

Though Neeraj made his Diamond League debut last year, nothing much was expected from him. But his profile has increased after his performance in Gold Coast 2018 and Neeraj was candid while admitting that the expectations have gone up.

"This time it'll be different. Earlier I would compete with a free mind. Now I've to compete knowing the expectations people have on me. There's a different pressure when you are supposed to bring him some medals," Neeraj was quoted as saying in the local media.

The fact that four of the ten javelin throwers in Doha have produced 90M-plus throws earlier while three others have personal bests which are better than Neeraj's 86.48M makes his task even arduous, though he is relishing the challenge.

"The Diamond League is a strong competition. Some of the best javelin throwers are taking part here. I'll try to live up to the expectations and try to perform at my best," Neeraj said.

The Asian champion is banking on his early start to the season and hopes to draw inspiration from his CWG heroics, though he himself had admitted that he still has a long way to go.

"The Commonwealth Games gold has done a lot to boost my confidence. The Diamond League isn't easy but now I've a reputation to maintain too.

"If I don't do well, people will begin to say that he wasn't able to perform at the biggest stage. I've to perform. I've won the Commonwealth Games so people expect big things from me," Neeraj added as he braces up for the biggest test of the season so far.