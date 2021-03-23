Nets star Irving to miss Brooklyn's next three games due to family matter

New York, March 23: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will miss the next three NBA games due to a family matter, the team announced on Monday (March 22).
The Nets will be without Irving for their upcoming three-game road trip, which consists of matchups against the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons.
Brooklyn – second in the Eastern Conference behind the Philadelphia 76ers – are already without former MVP Kevin Durant, who has been sidelined since February 13 due to a hamstring strain.
Irving has already missed time this season – the 2016 NBA champion was sidelined for two weeks due to a personal absence in January.
Kyrie Irving will not accompany the team on this week’s three-game road trip (POR/UTA/DET) in order to tend to a family matter.— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 22, 2021
The seven-time All-Star also broke the league's COVID-19 protocols, which delayed his return to the Nets line-up, with the NBA fining Irving $50,000.
Irving had to sacrifice his salary for the games he missed while quarantining, which reportedly amounted to $816,898 in addition to the fine.
He is averaging a career-high 28.1 points, 5.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game for the star-studded Nets this season.
The 28-year-old's field-goal percentage this season (52.0) is also a career-high.
Irving ranks second for field goals made per game (10.8 – a career-high), only behind Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal (11.3).
