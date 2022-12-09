New ONE double champion Anatoly Malykhin hungry for more World Titles

"Sladkiy" knocked out former two-division king Reinier de Ridder inside a round to add the ONE Light Heavyweight World Title to his interim heavyweight strap in the main event of ONE Fight Night 5 on December 3.

Malykhin dominated and efficiently finished the previously unbeaten De Ridder, a feat few thought possible.

The 34-year-old netted a US$100,000 bonus courtesy of ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his display - double the normal amount - and he promised to keep the show-stopping performances coming.

"I just want to thank my opponent because I was getting ready for this fight really hard. He's one of the best fighters on the planet, so I want to thank him for making this fight happen," Malykhin said.

"I'm going to put on a show every time I come to the cage. I'm ready for anyone. I'm going to take on everyone, and I'm going to win, so get ready for me."

Reinier de Ridder had long been vocal about his ambitions to capture titles across three divisions, but losing the light heavyweight belt will serve a setback for the dominant Dutchman, who still holds the ONE Middleweight World Title.

Malykhin's goal of owning multiple golds is still very much alive, however, and he plans to run with it.

"De Ridder said that he dreamed of having three belts. His dream didn't happen, so I'm here to make my dream happen and have three or four belts. As I said earlier, I'm coming for all the belts, so everybody should watch out and be careful!" he warned.

But it's not just about World Titles for the 34-year-old superstar. He also wants to take on the best that ONE has on offer.

Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida is another rising heavyweight currently on an unbeaten run, and Malykhin would love the chance to test himself against the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend.

"I really like 'Buchecha' as a person, so I wouldn't really want to fight him, honestly. But if he called me out first, of course I will accept the fight," he declared

"Him and De Ridder can't compare because 'Buchecha' is so much better at jiu-jitsu. So if I have to fight him, I will have uplift my jiu-jitsu skills so I don't go to sleep."

