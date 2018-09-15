English

New world No.1 Rose leads a star-studded field in Shanghai

By
Justin Rose leads a strong field in Shanghai

Shanghai, September 14: Defending champion and newly-crowned world No.1 Justin Rose leads a star-studded field for the 2018 WGC-HSBC Champions, to be held from October 25 to 28 at Sheshan International Golf Club, Shanghai.

World No.2 Dustin Johnson, 2018 US Open and US PGA Champion Brooks Koepka, and 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed, along with 2018 Open Champion Francesco Molinari and four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy join Rose as the latest stars to confirm that they will compete at the

They join local hero, Li Haotong, in what will be a strong field and the strongest gathered in Asia this year as the world's best compete for an increased prize fund of US $10 million.

Johnson and Molinari are both former winners of the WGC-HSBC Champions in 2013 and 2010 respectively and Johnson and Koepka notably finished tied second behind Rose at last year's tournament.

Awesome field

Johnson commented: "I really enjoy playing in front of the Chinese crowds, as you can sense their enthusiasm for the tournament. Having won there a few years ago, it always feels special to return.

I was very close to winning there again last year, so it would be great to head into the Christmas break after winning another World Golf Championship title against such an awesome field."

Man of the moment

Fresh from his US PGA Championship win last month, man of the moment Koepka added:

"This will be my third time playing in the WGC-HSBC Champions and I am definitely hoping I can improve on last year's second place finish.

It has been an amazing couple of months but hopefully I am not done yet and can keep this momentum going to win my first World Golf Championships title in Shanghai."

Good test

Reed, the 2018 Master Champion and currently lying second on the European Tour Race To Dubai Rankings said:

"I always feel so lucky that we are able to travel the world and compete at some of the most amazing courses and cities in the world. I look forward to competing against the best players in the world in Shanghai. The Sheshan International Golf Club always offers a good test and I hope to play solid and have a chance to win a second World Golf Championship of my career."

Huge moment

Italy's first Major winner, 2018 Open Champion Molinari, concluded:

"Playing in Shanghai is very important to me. It was such a huge moment in my career when I won there in 2010.

It gave me the confidence to know that I can deliver on the big occasions against the world's best fields when I get myself in contention. It is amazing to be returning to Sheshan, not only as a past champion which always feels good, but also as the reigning Open Champion."

As part of an on-going initiative to grow the game of golf in China, juniors aged 18 years and under enter for free when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Additional discounts are also available for students and families to ensure the event becomes more accessible to fans.

(With inputs from WGC-HSBC Champions Media)

    Story first published: Saturday, September 15, 2018, 13:38 [IST]
