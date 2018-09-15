New world No.1 Rose leads a star-studded field in Shanghai

Awesome field

Johnson commented: "I really enjoy playing in front of the Chinese crowds, as you can sense their enthusiasm for the tournament. Having won there a few years ago, it always feels special to return.

I was very close to winning there again last year, so it would be great to head into the Christmas break after winning another World Golf Championship title against such an awesome field."

Man of the moment

Fresh from his US PGA Championship win last month, man of the moment Koepka added:

"This will be my third time playing in the WGC-HSBC Champions and I am definitely hoping I can improve on last year's second place finish.

It has been an amazing couple of months but hopefully I am not done yet and can keep this momentum going to win my first World Golf Championships title in Shanghai."

Good test

Reed, the 2018 Master Champion and currently lying second on the European Tour Race To Dubai Rankings said:

"I always feel so lucky that we are able to travel the world and compete at some of the most amazing courses and cities in the world. I look forward to competing against the best players in the world in Shanghai. The Sheshan International Golf Club always offers a good test and I hope to play solid and have a chance to win a second World Golf Championship of my career."

Huge moment

Italy's first Major winner, 2018 Open Champion Molinari, concluded:

"Playing in Shanghai is very important to me. It was such a huge moment in my career when I won there in 2010.

It gave me the confidence to know that I can deliver on the big occasions against the world's best fields when I get myself in contention. It is amazing to be returning to Sheshan, not only as a past champion which always feels good, but also as the reigning Open Champion."