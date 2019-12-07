English
New York Knicks sack coach Fizdale

By Sacha Pisani
David Fizdale
The New York dismissed David Fizdale, with the team a conference-worst 4-18 amid an eight-game losing streak.

New York, December 7: The New York Knicks have sacked head coach David Fizdale, the struggling NBA franchise announced.

New York dismissed Fizdale on Friday, with the Knicks a conference-worst 4-18 for the season amid an eight-game losing streak.

Assistant coach Mike Miller will take over on an interim basis as the Knicks prepare to face the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

"Today, head coach David Fizdale and assistant coach Keith Smart were relieved of their coaching duties," a statement read.

"Assistant coach Mike Miller has been named interim head coach."

The Knicks hired former Memphis Grizzlies coach Fizdale in 2018 but the 45-year-old was 21-83 in less than two seasons at the helm.

New York – who missed out on a big free-agent signing having been linked to Kevin Durant – have not made the playoffs since 2012-13.

Story first published: Saturday, December 7, 2019, 6:00 [IST]
