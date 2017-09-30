Price hopeful of Presidents Cup comeback

New Jersey, September 30: Nick Price is retaining hope the International Team can produce an unlikely comeback after another "tough day" at the Presidents Cup.

The United States surged into an 8-2 lead after Friday's (September 29) four-ball matches at the Liberty National Golf Club.

While Price admits his team are facing a huge battle, the International captain said there was a long way to go in New Jersey.

"Tough day for us, again, another one," the Zimbabwean told a news conference.

"I think we saw the strength of the US team come out, but in all fairness to my guys, I don't think they played as well as they were capable of.

"It was just a tough day. The guys are trying, that's all I can say. They're trying their tails off, they're just not making enough putts, maybe not enough birdies.

"The one thing I say, we're only 10 points through 30, there's 20 points left, there's a long way to go," Price added.

"I know the US team knows that, an 8-2 lead is a very strong lead for them to have, but like I say, we've only had 10 points out of 30 so there's a lot of golf left."

Saturday will see four foursomes matches and four four-ball clashes as the International Team look to begin their comeback.

