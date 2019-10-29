English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Nigel Benn withdraws from comeback bout with shoulder injury

By Patric Ridge
Nigel Benn

London, October 29: Nigel Benn has been forced to call off his comeback fight against Sakio Bika due to a shoulder injury.

The 55-year-old announced his intention to return to the ring for the first time in 23 years in September, with a bout against 40-year-old Bika slated for November 23 in Birmingham.

However, the former world middleweight and super-middleweight champion has confirmed his ambition will not become reality.

"I have been dreaming of a one-off fight for years and I'm heartbroken I've had to call it off," Benn told The Sun.

It has been reported Benn, who last fought in a defeat to Steve Collins in 1996, sustained the injury during a recent training session.

The planned 10-round fight was sanctioned by the British and Irish Boxing Authority after the British Boxing Board of Control initially refused to give it the green light.

More BOXING News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: boxing birmingham boxer
Story first published: Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 3:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 29, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue