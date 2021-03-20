English
Nikhat Zareen and Gaurav Solanki settle for bronze at Bosphorus boxing tournament

By
Nikhat Zareen
Nikhat Zareen's campaign ended in the semis. Image: BFI

Bengaluru, March 20: Indian boxers Nikhat Zareen (51kg) and Gaurav Solanki (57kg) settled for bronze medals after going down in the semifinal of the Bosphorus Boxing Tournament in Turkey.

Asian Championship bronze medallist Nikhat had defeated world champion Paltceva Ekaterina of Russia in pre-quarterfinals and two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan in quarterfinals in her last two bouts.

She was up against 2019 World Championship silver medallist Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey in the semifinal.

The opening round had both the boxers playing the waiting game but the subsequent rounds saw both the boxers attack a lot in an intense bout but the home favourite landed more punches and secured a unanimous 5-0 win.

Nikhat Zareen stuns two-time world champion Kyzaibay to reach semis

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Gaurav, who notched up impressive wins in the previous rounds, was facing Argentina's Nirco Cuello.

Gaurav fought hard and displayed his attacking prowess from the start but conceded clear punches in the dying minutes to lose 0-5 and bow out of the tournament.

India ended their campaign with two bronze medals.

(Source: BFI)

Story first published: Saturday, March 20, 2021, 14:20 [IST]
