No pool, Kitchen counter and a mat - Yuliya Efimova demonstrates her swimming workout

Russia's Efimova, who has been one of the best breaststrokers in the world, has invented her own swim routine using her kitchen counter and a mat.

The 28-year-old took to social media to post a video of how she's been keeping herself fit during the pandemic. In the video, Efimova proceeds to perform several strokes of her signature discipline, along with free, fly and back, before moving onto the floor for additional moves.

All this with half her body on the counter and the remaining suspended by some wicked-strong abs, and later on the mat, Efimova also demonstrates how she maintains her mind-boggling ankle flexing ability and ferocious kick that has helped the 28-year-old Russian snag 3 Olympic medals over the course of her career.

"Everything new is well forgotten old! Catch some exercises for swimming on land so to speak😅 Don't be sad and do not get sick🙌🏼 P.S. I swim better than I say and shoot video," said via an Instagram video.

"A lot of people are asking me which exercises can replace training in the pool. It's practically impossible I'll be honest because to swim in the pool you need to feel the water," she added.

"But there are a few exercises that in my view are similar enough to the feeling you get when swimming in the pool. They might not help you to swim faster in any way but they can help keep you in shape and improve your technique!"