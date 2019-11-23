English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

No stopping Vijender, claims 12th successive professional win

By Pti
No stopping Vijender, claims 12th successive professional win

Dubai, Nov. 22: Indian boxing star Vijender Singh demolished Ghana's former Commonwealth champion Charles Adamu to claim his 12th successive win and ensure that his four-year unbeaten streak in the professional circuit remained intact, here on Friday.

The 34-year-old former Olympic bronze-medallist, who holds the WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental super middleweight belts, prevailed in a unanimous verdict in an eight-round contest against the 42-year-old Adamu.

The Indian's right hand was just too precise and powerful to handle for Adamu, who looked intimidated, kept a shell guard, and was thrown off-balance more than once.

"It was a good fight, Charles Adamu is a good fighter but I was fully prepared to tackle his punches and landed my punches perfectly on him. It's great to be here in Dubai and to get this win. It was really exciting," Vijender said after the bout.

“I wanted to finish this fight in three-four rounds, it wet into late rounds but I am happy with how I performed," said the boxer from Bhiwani.

The Ghanian also copped a point deduction in the fourth round for excessive bending. To Adamu's credit, he fought through despite the onslaught and ensured that the bout went the full distance.

Adamu came into this fight with an experience of 47 bouts, of which he had won 33 (26 knockouts). The Ghanian is also an Olympian and won a bronze medal for his country in the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur during his amateur days. But Adamu's wealth of experience didn't seem enough against an opponent, who was quicker and more powerful.

"I tried my best. I had made strategies after watching his videos but he was quite tough. I never expected him to be this good. I wish him the best for his coming bouts," Adamu said.

Vijender, who is promoted by Hall of Famer Bob Arum's Top Rank Promotions in the USA and IOS Boxing in India, is hoping to fight for a world title next year.

More VIJENDER SINGH News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LUD 2 - 1 MLL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: vijender singh boxing wbo
Story first published: Saturday, November 23, 2019, 10:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 23, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue