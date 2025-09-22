IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma Reveals Why He Hammered Pakistan, Says 'Didn't Like It, So Went After Them'

More sports Noelle Quinn's Contract Not Renewed As Seattle Storm Head Coach For 2026 Season The Seattle Storm has announced that Noelle Quinn's contract will not be renewed for the upcoming season. After leading the team to multiple playoff appearances, her departure follows a narrow first-round playoff loss. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 22, 2025, 1:13 [IST]

The Seattle Storm narrowly missed advancing to the WNBA semi-finals, falling short by just one basket. Despite this close call, Noelle Quinn will not continue as the team's coach. The Storm announced on Sunday that Quinn's contract would not be renewed for the 2026 season, and they are now searching for a new coach.

Quinn's departure was confirmed three days after Seattle's season concluded with a 74-73 defeat against the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 of their first-round series. Quinn had been at the helm for five seasons since taking over in 2021, guiding the team to four play-off appearances, including reaching the semi-finals in 2022.

Noelle Quinn has a significant history with the Seattle Storm, starting her journey with them as a player in 2013. She played a crucial role in helping Seattle secure the WNBA championship in 2018 before retiring and transitioning to an assistant coaching role in 2019. By 2020, she had become the associate head coach when the team clinched its fourth WNBA title.

Quinn ranks second in franchise history for most wins as a coach. Her contributions have been acknowledged by many within the organisation. "On behalf of our organisation, I would like to thank Noelle for her time with the Storm," said Talisa Rhea, general manager of the Storm.

Rhea expressed gratitude for Quinn's dedication and efforts towards the team's success and player development. "Her commitment to the ongoing success of our organisation and to furthering the development of our players was second to none," Rhea stated. "She put us in a position to win at the highest levels of the game and for that, we are grateful."

The search for a new head coach is underway as Seattle aims to build on its recent performances. With Quinn's departure, there is anticipation about who will lead the team next season. The decision marks a new chapter for both Quinn and the Seattle Storm as they look toward future opportunities.