Oliveira warns McGregor 'I'm going to put you on your a**'

Houston, May 16: New UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira told Conor McGregor "I'm going to put you on your a**", but warned the former two-weight king he needs to focus on a rematch with Dustin Poirier first.
Oliveira made a narrow escape in the first round against Michael Chandler at UFC 262 on Saturday before dropping his opponent with the first punch of the second to claim the title vacated by Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Afterwards, McGregor congratulated Oliveira on Twitter, while hinting at a potential fight with the Brazilian.
He wrote: "Congrats to Oliveira on becoming the 11th UFC lightweight champion. Wonder who Twelve is..."
Congrats to Olivera on becoming the 11th UFC lightweight champion.— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 16, 2021
Wonder who Twelve is...
And Oliveira is clearly keen to face the Irishman on home soil but only if McGregor avenges his defeat to Poirier in January.
"Conor, worry about Dustin," Oliveira told reporters.
"Conor, since you're so tough: First of all, you beat Dustin, and then you come over to Brazil and I'm going to put you on your a**.
"First, he's got to get past Dustin. He's one of these guys that just talks a lot. He's got to beat Dustin first."
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.