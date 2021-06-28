English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Olympian Mayookha Johny claims friend was raped, alleges police inactive in case

By Pti
File photo
File photo

Thrissur (Kerala), June 28: Olympian Mayookha Johny on Monday levelled serious allegations against the Kerala police and a former official of the state women's commission in connection with the investigation into a case of rape of her friend in 2016.

She alleged that police, after initially promising action, became inactive due to intervention of highly influential persons in favour of the accused. Johny alleged that her friend was raped by a man, Chungath Johnson, who took her nude photos and used them for blackmailing.

Her friend was unmarried then and alone at her residence when the incident occurred, Johny told reporters here. Fearing disgrace and considering the ill-health of parents, her friend did not lodge a police complaint then.She got married in 2018.

Her friend's family filed the complaint with the Thrissur Rural SP in March this year when the man continued to threaten her, Johny said.

She said initially the response from the police was very friendly. A woman police officer who recorded the statement had said this was a genuine case and action would be taken against the accused, Johny said.

But the police later became inactive due to intervention of highly influential persons including a former top official of the state women's commission in favour of the accused, alleged Johny, a track and field athlete. Police have not officially responded to the allegations.

Comments

MORE ATHLETE NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 30,278,986 | World - 181,854,027
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, June 28, 2021, 20:03 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 28, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments