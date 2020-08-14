Olympic Marathon Champion Eliud Kipchoge joins ‘Sunfeast India Run As One’ movement as Ambassador

Community, Social Impact & Wellness are at the heart of this initiative which will bring together 28 states, 8 union territories and Indophiles from across the world with an intent to make a difference. The 30-day movement will kick-start tomorrow on the 74th day of Independence; while registrations continue till 11th September 2020.

To join the initiative, register for as little as Rs. 99 upwards and Participate with an activity of your choice; whether indoors or outdoors. To register log onto: sunfeastindiarunasone.procam.in

Adding zest and fervour to this movement is Kenyan marathon great who achieved a milestone last year that was presumed unattainable. He became the first man on the planet to cover the marathon distance in less than two hours. He timed 1:59:40 to create an athletic spectacle in Vienna, thus elevating his credentials as the world's greatest marathoner.

The 35-year-old Kipchoge is a great believer in the power of sport and its ability to unite the world. He feels the Sunfeast India Run As One movement will not only support the marginalised who have been devastated by the economic consequences following the COVID19 pandemic, but also drive people to lead an active and healthy lifestyle which is the need of the hour.

"India is very close to my heart and I have had the opportunity to witness the warmth and hospitality of this beautiful nation. The idea of helping people through running or walking or jogging, is a thoughtful way of engaging people for a good cause. And this is the reason I have joined Sunfeast India Run As One as its Ambassador," expressed Eliud Kipchoge.

"Sunfeast India Run As One is a simple and effective platform for the global community to come together. It is important now more than ever to lead an active lifestyle for a healthy body and mind. I would like to urge you all to take that first step, get moving and join the movement to make a difference" added Kipchoge.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer - Biscuits and Cakes Category, Foods Business Division, ITC Limited said, "We are excited to have Eliud Kipchoge support Sunfeast India Run As One which is working for the benefit of the vulnerable sections of the society, impacted by the trying times. Mr Kipchoge represents grit, determination and has broken barriers inspiring many. His participation will further encourage people to come forward together and positively impact the lives of many through simple daily activities like walking, running, and jogging. The collective cheer we aim to bring with Mr Kipchoge through this movement resonates with Sunfeast's core ethos of bringing positivity to the world as a community, effectively enabling the world to heal by nurturing goodwill and happiness".

Welcoming Kipchoge to Sunfeast India Run As One, Anil Singh, Managing Director, Procam International stated, " Global Sport has a few ratnas and Eliud Kipchoge is at top of that heap. We are humbled to have Jos Hermans, owner of Global Sports Communication, to make this magic happen for us. Eliud has broken every sporting barrier, however, it is not just his sporting accolades that define him. He is humble, simple human being, a global icon and an inspiration par excellence. Eliud's action exudes goodwill for India and we are confident his association with Sunfeast India Run As One, will take the movement to the households world over. We look forward to all your support and don't miss an opportunity to be part of India's largest citizen-led movement. Register now."

ITC's Sunfeast, India's leading biscuits brand, is the title sponsor and will champion this social impact movement. Sunfeast India Run As One is also strengthened by the Fit India Movement, PUMA, FAST&UP, Republic TV and Exchange4media.

Source: Media Release