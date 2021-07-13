English
Olympics Village opens as countdown to Tokyo 2020 continues despite state of emergency

By Pti
Tokyo, July 13: The Olympics Village opened on Tuesday (July 13) under a state of emergency just ahead of the start of the Olympics on July 23.

Athletes will be tested daily in the village, after being tested at least twice before leaving home, and again upon arrival.

They will also be required to wear masks in the village - even if they are vaccinated - and be reminded constantly with signage about social distancing, washing hands and ventilating room areas.

About 11,000 athletes are expected for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and 4,400 for the Paralympics, which commences on August 24.

Tokyo Olympics: Polls show 80% of Japanese for canceling games | Oneindia News

The International Olympic Committee has said more than 80% of the occupants of the village will be fully vaccinated.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 15:40 [IST]
