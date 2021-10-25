On this day in 2003: India found its Youngest World National Champion - Pankaj Advani

The 36-year-old Pankaj's impeccable skills led him to win a massive number of 24 World titles in his 18-year-old victorious career. The Golden Boy of India has never looked back at any point since his first victory.

The Prince of India truly spills magic on the table when he holds the Cue in his hand. He has inspired many commoners throughout his journey. He also broke the myth and proved that cue sports are not a rich man's sport, people from any background can play it. His fans are looking forward to his future which looks even more fruitful.

Relied on experience and temperament to win two titles in Doha in consecutive weeks: Ace cueist Pankaj Advani

India's National Champion feels nostalgic about his sporting journey of 18 years and still finds his first victory as the sweetest and heart-warming moment of his life.

"As they say, your first love is always special. For me, the memory of winning my first world title on October 25, 2003 in China will always be special. This October 25, 2021 it'll be 18 years exactly and I've got very fond memories of it," Pankaj said.

"It was Diwali, and I remember calling back home when my family, my coach and the club members were bursting crackers and celebrating my victory as well as the festival of lights."

Pankaj, who won back-to-back titles last month, also remembered how he was welcomed back home and credited his achievement to his mother and brother.

"I remember the huge reception at the airport and was taken in the huge motorcade around the city upon my arrival. I would love those memories to come back soon on an occasion like that. This journey would have been impossible without my mother and my brother Shree, Their contribution is priceless," Pankaj added.

Pankaj Advani clinches Six-Reds Snooker World Cup

Time truly flies away with a blink of an eye but the Champion has never failed to shine like the brightest star. He believes that his reason behind the consistency is his love for the game. He enjoys each and every moment of the game. He has recently made headlines for winning the 24th World Title-post 2 years of Covid break.

Pankaj who recently married a celebrity make-up artist Saniya Shahdadpuri is shuffling between two cities Bangalore and Mumbai and enjoying the thrill. Pankaj is currently competition in the selection trails in Mumbai to qualify for the IBSF World Snooker Championship that will take place in Doha.