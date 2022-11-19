ONE Championship announce John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade II for ONE Fight Night 7

ONE Championship has announced that the two Brazilian stars will lock horns once again for the vacant ONE Bantamweight World Title at ONE Fight Night 7, which is set to go down at the Jakarta Convention Center in Indonesia.

Lineker and Andrade first met in the now-infamous main event of ONE Fight Night 3: Lineker vs. Andrade in October - a bout that was marred by controversy.

The World Title was declared vacant in the lead-up after defending World Champion Lineker missed weight, meaning that only Andrade was eligible to win the strap on the night.

ONE Fight Night 3: He Took The Easy Way Out - Fabricio Andrade on John Lineker No Contest

Then, in the bout itself, an errant knee thrown by "Wonder Boy" in the third round landed below the belt of his opponent, causing "Hands of Stone" to be deemed unfit to continue. The match was ruled as a no-contest, and the global fan base was sent into limbo.

The debate about who would have won the fight has been raging ever since. Andrade appeared to have gotten the better of Lineker in the first two rounds, but the 32-year-old star looked to be gaining steam just before the stoppage.

A tumultuous relationship between the two fiery Brazilians was made worse in the days following their first meeting. Andrade claimed that Lineker "took the easy way out" and vowed to win the rematch decisively.

"Hands of Stone" refuted those accusations, though, and promised to let his actions do the talking if the two were ever to meet again.

Come 10 February, both stars will have their chance at bringing the war of words to an end with an emphatic victory. And with Andrade earning the #1-ranked spot in the bantamweight division with his performance against Lineker, fans can bet the former World Champion will be out for blood in Jakarta.

Source: Media Release