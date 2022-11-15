ONE Championship announces full card for ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks

The ONE 164 card is stacked with a mix of Muay Thai and MMA bouts. The previously announced main card will feature the highly anticipated ONE Strawweight World Title fight between World Champion Joshua Pacio and top-ranked contender Jarred Brooks.

In the co-main event, the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix will reach its climax as Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Panpayak Jitmuangnon clash to decide who takes home the tournament's silver belt and the World Title shot that comes with it.

The promotion's latest announcement filled in the remaining bouts on the lead card - and it doesn't disappoint. The featured bout is scheduled to be a flyweight Muay Thai battle between Tagir Khalilov and Chorfah Tor. Sangtiennoi.

Khalilov is no stranger to taking on Thai strikers, having pushed flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon to a split decision in the Thai megastar's kickboxing debut in 2021.

The Russian star fell short on that occasion, but he will be looking to do better this time around against Rodtang's compatriot, Chorfah, who will be hoping to start his ONE tenure with a memorable win.

Before Khalilov and Chorfah square off, Filipino sensation Drex Zamboanga will compete in bantamweight MMA action against the future winner of ONE Warrior Series: Philippines.

"T-Rex" is riding a three-fight win streak, most recently moving up to lightweight to knock out Rahul Raju in little over a minute.

A women's atomweight Muay Thai bout will also go down on the evening's lead card when former ONE World Title challenger Lara Fernandez takes on Dangkongfah Banchamek in search of her first win inside the Circle.

Dangkongfah is also hunting for her first win under the ONE banner, but she gained a swathe of fans in her gutsy debut performance at the hands of kickboxing legend Anissa Meksen.

Senegalese wrestling sensation "Reug Reug" Oumar Kane will also return to action following his recent victory over Russian powerhouse Batradz Gazzaev. He takes on Uzbekistan's Jasur Mirzamukhamedov, who will be looking for his second win in a row in the Circle.

The opening bout of the evening will be the previously announced women's strawweight showdown between Filipina star Jenelyn Olsim and Chinese knockout artist Meng Bo.

ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks Full Card

Main Card

• ONE Strawweight World Championship Bout: Joshua Pacio (c) vs. Jarred Brooks

• Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Championship: Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Panpayak Jitmuangnon

• Heavyweight Bout: Brandon Vera vs. Amir Aliakbari

• Flyweight Bout: Geje Eustaquio vs. Hu Yong

• Bantamweight Bout: Jeremy Pacatiw vs. Tial Thang

Lead Card

• Flyweight Muay Thai Bout: Tagir Khalilov vs. Chorfah Tor. Sangtiennoi

• Bantamweight Bout: ONE WARRIOR SERIES PHILIPPINES WINNER vs. Drex Zamboanga

• Atomweight Muay Thai Bout: Lara Fernandez vs. Dangkongfah Banchamek

• Heavyweight Bout: Jasur Mirzamukhamedov vs. Oumar Kane

• Strawweight Bout: Jenelyn Olsim vs. Meng Bo

Before ONE 164 in December, fans can tune into two more events, which will take place in back-to-back days at the Singapore Indoor Stadium this weekend in the form of ONE Fight Night 4 and ONE 163.

Source: Media Release