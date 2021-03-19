ONE Championship Apprentice set to hit Indian TV screens

One of India's highest performers will be featured on the show as well as 2017 "Asli Champion" Niraj Puran Rao is one of the 16 candidates who will compete for a one-year, US$250,000 contract to work under ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

"It is nothing short of surreal to be chosen among the top 16 candidates from across the world for 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition,'" he said.

"The show was just a play of chance in what I call a game of choice. It came at a time when I was rethinking a lot of my decisions and wanted to expand my horizon of skills and learning.

"I feel honored to be associated with a brand that is synonymous with the now-MMA sensation Ritu Phogat in India. I hope I do justice to it and give a stellar performance through the entire season considering this is going to be the toughest 'Apprentice' in the history of the franchise."

Meanwhile, mixed martial arts and wrestling superstar Ritu "The Indian Tigress" Phogat will make a few appearances as a guest athlete throughout the season to test the candidates' physical skills.

Phogat is most recognized for her recent undefeated run in ONE Championship's atomweight division, which earned her a spot in the upcoming ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix in May.

Moreover, some of the guest CEOs include Zilingo's Ankiti Bose, Everise's Sudhir Agarwal, and Zoom's Eric Yuan, among others.

Lastly, India's Niharika Singh - ONE's Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy - will be Sityodtong's Advisor throughout the show.

"The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition" Candidates

• Lara Pearl Alvarez, Philippines

• Alvin Ang, Singapore

• Irina Chadsey, Russia

• Eugene Chung, United States

• Teirra Kamolvattanavith, Thailand

• Joy Koh, Singapore

• Monica Millington, United States

• Paulina Purnomowati, Indonesia

• Jessica Ramella, Venezuela

• Niraj Puran Rao, India

• Nazee Sajedi, United States

• Louie Sangalang, Philippines

• Sho Takei, Japan

• Clinton Tudor, New Zealand

• Roman Wilson, United States

• Kexin Ye, Germany

Catch "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition" on Republic TV every Saturday at 10 PM IST.

Source: Press Release