ONE Championship: Jonathan Haggerty teases potential switch to MMA

"The General" has indicated his desire to test himself in MMA before, even going on as far as calling out ONE Flyweight World Champion Demetrious Johnson.

But a move to the all-encompassing sport may now be imminent for the former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion, who is keen to push himself to his limits.

"I'd love to just be able to get in the Circle and fight under the MMA ruleset so I can test myself. I love the tests. You can tell by the opponents that I've faced that I love tests. Getting my back on the canvas, throwing a few triangles. It might be exciting. I might fall in love with it. Who knows?" Haggerty said.

While the Londoner is renowned for his exploits in the striking world, he is no stranger to MMA - the sport in which his father fought as a professional.

Pedigree aside, Haggerty feels that his combat sports experience will allow him to make a successful transition. That said, he is under no illusions about how steep the learning curve will be.

"I mean, I haven't really put it all together yet. I haven't really done any takedowns to be quite honest. But I'm very confident that I can adapt. I'm very good at adapting to any situation," he said.

"Whether I can do a Thai boxing stance, like tap the front leg, or just bounce about and be an MMA fighter, I feel like I'm pretty adaptable. It shouldn't be a problem."

Before he gets too carried away with switching sports, however, the 25-year-old still has unfinished business in Muay Thai.

Haggerty successfully stepped up to the bantamweight Muay Thai division with a win over Vladimir Kuzmin at ONE FIGHT NIGHT 4 this past November, and he has his eye on gold in 2023.

"100 percent, I'm ready to go for that ONE Bantamweight World Title. I have no doubt in myself. I have the ability, and I have every weapon to win that belt, and in 2023, I will get it," he proclaimed.

The bantamweight Muay Thai has long been held by Thai superstar Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, who is unbeaten in the Circle and on a jaw-dropping nine-fight win streak.

Naturally, the striking legend is at the top of Haggerty's hit list, but he also has an eye on a fellow Brit - as well as some of the division's top Thai representatives.

"I'd like to fight Nong-O, Liam Harrison, Muangthai [PK.Saenchai], and Pongsiri [PK.Saenchai] in 2023," he said.

