ONE Championship Year In Review: Three Biggest Upsets Of 2022

Joseph Lasiri vs. Prajanchai P.K.Saenchai

Joseph Lasiri shocked the world at ONE 157 in May. "The Hurricane" famously started his ONE tenure 0-4, before going on a magical run that culminated in a shot at then-ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Prajanchai PK.Saenchai.

Lasiri - the heavy underdog - took his chance with both hands. The Italian star was relentless in his pursuit of Prajanchai when they faced off, so much so that he forced the Thai superstar to quit on his stool after three hard-fought rounds.

The win dropped jaws around the Muay Thai world and propelled Lasiri into the upper echelons of the sport.

John Lineker vs. Bibiano Fernandes

John Lineker came into his ONE Bantamweight World Title tilt on a tear at ONE: LIGHTS OUT in March.

The Brazilian started his ONE tenure by reeling off three straight wins, adding to an already storied career in North America. But in Bibiano Fernandes, Lineker was faced with one of the greatest champions in ONE's history.

With an unprecedented 11 bantamweight World Title wins under his belt, the Brazilian legend knew better than anyone what it takes to succeed on the big stage.

But someone forgot to tell Lineker.

After a thrilling first round, in which Lineker was dropped, the back-and-forth action continued in the second.

Late in the frame, Lineker floored "The Flash" with a huge left hook as the pair exchanged punches, and the defending champion was out on his feet from there.

Lineker claimed the bantamweight strap with the upset win, ending the long reign of Fernandes and continuing his deadly charge.

Anatoly Malykhin vs. Reinier de Ridder

Making the move down from heavyweight to light heavyweight for the first time in his career, Russian knockout artist Anatoly Malykhin faced a huge test when he challenged divisional king Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 5 in December.

But "Sladkiy" pulled off somewhat of an upset before even stepping into the Circle - by making weight with ease. It wasn't until the fight was underway, however, that the real shock came.

The interim heavyweight king was flawless, defending against "The Dutch Knight's" takedown attempts before demolishing him with heavy hands inside the first round.

De Ridder had long spoken of his desire to add the ONE Heavyweight World Title to his collection before his meeting with Malykhin.

And with his unbeaten run in ONE, few would've doubted him. But now there is a new undefeated double champion in town, and the world needs to take note.