ONE Fight Night 35: 18-Year-Old Phenom Johan Ghazali Seeks Redemption Published: Thursday, August 21, 2025

oi-MyKhel Team

Teenage striking sensation Johan Ghazali will be seeking redemption when he returns to action on 6 September. At ONE Fight Night 35, "Jojo" will square off against Moroccan veteran Zakaria El Jamari in a flyweight Muay Thai contest.

The event will air live from Bangkok, Thailand's iconic Lumpinee Stadium, the same arena that grew his popularity immensely and where fans started calling him "the next Rodtang." However, in recent times, he has faced more setbacks than triumphs.

The Malaysian-American secured five consecutive victories but lost momentum after dropping three of his last four bouts. Now, the 18-year-old is determined to rediscover his old form. Ghazali also added that he isn't impressed by his rival's credentials.

"Honestly, it means a lot to get this chance at revenge or redemption. I've been wanting to fight ever since my last defeat. Stepping back in there with two losses in a row, it's going to feel different. But me? I'm the same old me," Ghazali said.

"He has decent boxing - that's about it. Nothing more. He doesn't impress me. I cannot wait to show my upgrades, and I'm confident I'll be finally able to prove that I'm more than just a knockout specialist who loves to come forward and throw."

The Rentap Muaythai Gym and Superbon Training Camp striker has emerged as a feared knockout artist in the stacked flyweight Muay Thai division. He has five knockouts in the promotion, the fastest coming in his debut when he floored Padetsuk Fairtex in a mere 16 seconds. Yes, 16 seconds.

Fans may expect him to march forward and unleash his heavy hands on El Jamari. However, he has a different game plan in his mind. He intends to take the fight one round at a time, and if the knockout opportunity presents itself, he'll seize it.

"Round one will be fast. Round two, just the same," Ghazali said. "The more he comes forward, the easier it'll be for me to read his moves and find an opening. If I see the chance for the knockout, I'm going to take it."