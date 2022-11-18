ONE Fight Night 4: Abbasov vs. Lee - Three Bouts That Could Steal The Show

The intriguing spectacle is chocked full of battles that are guaranteed to be unmissable, with two champion-against-champion meetings topping the card and a swath of other pivotal bouts taking place beforehand.

The main event features a welterweight championship bout that will see ONE Lightweight champion Christian Lee get a chance to add the welterweight title when he faces former welterweight king Kiamrian Abbasov, who was forced to vacate the title after missing weight.

Any fight could easily steal the show when ONE Fight Night 4 kicks off, but here are three that we're putting our money on to do it.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon Vs. Joseph Lasiri

When ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is involved in a match, it's guaranteed to be fireworks - and this one, in particular, will have action in spades.

What sets this fight apart from most other Rodtang fights is that he has the perfect opponent to put on a memorable show with.

ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Joseph Lasiri is stepping up to challenge the flyweight Muay Thai king's throne in the evening's co-main event, and fans can expect him to throw everything he has at "The Iron Man."

Stakes aside, the stylistic matchup between Rodtang and Lasiri is the stuff of dreams. "The Hurricane" is not one to take a backward step in a bout, and his high-pressure style will likely mean that he and Rodtang will meet in the middle of the Circle in a clash for the ages.

Cosmo Alexandre Vs. Juan Cervantes

Cosmo Alexandre will make his long-awaited return on the main card of ONE Fight Night 4. The Brazilian knockout artist hasn't been seen in the Circle since his brutal, one-punch demolition of American superstar Sage Northcutt three-and-a-half years ago.

British star Juan Cervantes will have no plans to be another addition to Alexandre's highlight reel, though. The flying knee specialist has shown that he isn't afraid to exchange in the pocket in his ONE tenure, making him a more-than-willing dance partner for Alexandre.

When Cervantes and Alexandre meet in their welterweight Muay Thai clash, fans best not blink.

Kevin Belingon Vs. Kim Jae Woong

If there are two fighters on this card with everything to fight for, it's Kevin Belingon and Kim Jae Woong.

In the opening bout of the main card, former #2-ranked featherweight Kim will drop down to bantamweight to challenge former divisional king Belingon.

"The Fighting God" fell out of the featherweight rankings altogether following his loss to Shamil Gasanov just weeks ago, and he will be desperate to get into championship contention in his new weight class.

Belingon, on the other hand, is in dire need of a win himself. The Filipino star is on a four-fight skid, and at 35 years old, he knows that he needs a victory on 19 November to stay relevant in the scorching hot bantamweight division.

Neither fighter has needed the judges all that often in their ONE careers. And with both of their backs against the wall, expect fireworks when they meet in the Circle.

Source: Media Release