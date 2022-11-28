ONE Fight Night 5: Matheus Gabriel plans to dethrone champion Kade Ruotolo in ONE Debut

The Brazilian star is excited to start his journey in the Singapore-based promotion at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines on December 3.

"Signing with ONE Championship is an honor. Without a doubt, it is a big step in my career. ONE Championship is one of the biggest martial arts events in the world," Gabriel said.

"The grappling division is still new, but [it] already has big names like Buchecha, Garry Tonon, and the Ruotolo brothers. Joining them is an honor. I am very happy to be part of ON."

Kade Ruotolo hints at MMA debut after winning inaugural ONE Submission Grappling World Title

The 25-year-old comes to The Home of Martial Arts with an abundance of hype around him. He is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion, after all, so many expect him to do well in the growing submission grappling ranks.

ONE has undeniably thrown him into the deep end in his first outing in the Circle, but Gabriel is taking it in his stride.

"My expectation to make my debut in ONE against Kade Ruotolo is very high. I am very happy and looking forward to making this debut. I'm very happy with the opportunity to fight for the belt," he said

"Kade is a guy who has a very aggressive game [and] who fights forward all the time. I like this game. It's a style I like - always fighting forward without mooring. I really admire his style."

Ruotolo has established himself as a star in the organization since his debut in May. The American submitted Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki in his first match and followed up by claiming the inaugural lightweight submission grappling World Title against Uali Khurzev in October.

A black belt since 2018, Gabriel is no slouch when it comes to prowess himself, though. And he's been analyzing Ruotolo's style to find holes that he can exploit when they face off, as he recognizes how significant winning a ONE World Championship would be.

"I'm studying his game, and I know that his strong point is the heel hook, other leg attacks, and the D'arce choke, which he does a lot. And the weak point is that, I think, he exposes himself a little bit. So, I believe that if that happens, there may be an opportunity for me to submit him," he said.

"I will be joining several MMA and grappling legends, so if I become a ONE World Champion, it will be amazing! It will be very special and rewarding. I'm betting on my submission game. I'm going into this fight to submit and win the belt."

Source: Media Release