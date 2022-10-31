ONE Fight Night 5: Superbon vs. Allazov added as headliner

ONE Championship announced that the main event will be the much-anticipated ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title bout between current king Superbon Singha Mawynn and top-ranked Chingiz Allazov.

The fight was originally scheduled to take place at ONE Fight Night 2 on 1 October, but unfortunately Allazov was forced to withdraw due to injury.



Tayfun Ozcan stepped in to replace Allazov at the event, but Superbon was then forced to withdraw during fight week due to illness. With all the aforementioned issues resolved, we now return to the original billing.

Allazov earned the right to challenge for the title by winning the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Final this past March. "Chinga" took out a pair of Thais in Jo Nattawut and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong on his way to the title shot and will be looking to make it a trifecta when he meets Superbon.

In the co-main event, ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues returns from a two-year layoff after giving birth to her first child to defend her title against interim champion Janet Todd. The Brazilian will look to become the second "mom-champ" in ONE history after Angela Lee became the first in March.

Todd added the ONE Interim Atomweight Muay Thai World Title to her ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Title at ONE 159: De Ridder vs Bigdash in July with a hard-fought decision win over Lara Fernandez. Now the American legend will get her chance to solidify her place as a two-sport queen against Rodrigues.

Also announced for the card is the much-anticipated promotional debut of Croatian welterweight Roberto Soldic, who has drawn undefeated Russian Murad Ramazanov.

ONE Fight Night 5 Announced Bouts:



1. ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship Bout: Superbon Singha Mawynn (c) vs. Chingiz Allazov



2. ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title Bout: Allycia Hellen Rodrigues (c) vs. Janet Todd (ic)



3. Welterweight Bout: Roberto Soldic vs. Murad Ramazanov

Source: Media Release