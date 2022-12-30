ONE Fight Night 6: Three Big Questions Heading Into Stamp Fairtex Vs. Anissa Meksen

#1 How Good Is Meksen's Grappling?
The biggest question in this mixed rules super-fight surrounds the grappling prowess of Meksen.
While the French-Algerian superstar has done it all in striking, she has never competed in MMA or grappling.
One important detail to consider, though, is that Meksen trained in judo for six years prior to her striking career, and she has trained in MMA in anticipation of a possible transition.
But how many transferable skills has Meksen acquired in that time? And will it be enough to match it with BJJ purple belt Stamp?
All will be revealed come 14 January.
#2 Can Stamp Still Hang With An Elite Striker?
Stamp was once considered the top atomweight striker on the planet, but she hasn't competed in a bout under a striking ruleset since 2020.
While Meksen doesn't currently hold a World Title, the 34-year-old is undoubtedly one of the best strikers on the planet.
Is Stamp still an elite striker capable of competing with the best of the best? Or has her transition to MMA watered down her pure striking skills?
Meksen will certainly force an answer to these questions on the night.
#3 Will Stamp Play Meksen's Mind Games?
There is certainly no love lost between this pair of superstars. Meksen has been particularly outspoken, labelling her upcoming opponent "a dancer", while stating the she herself is "a real fighter."
Stamp didn't let that slide, and she quickly pointed out that Meksen had yet to claim a ONE World Title.
Will Meksen's mind games throw the typically affable Stamp off? Or will Stamp put it all aside and put in another memorable performance at ONE Fight Night 6?
The combat sports world will learn all at ONE Fight Night 6.