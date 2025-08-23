Will There Be A Proper Farewell Match For Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma? BCCI VP Breaks Silence

More sports ONE Friday Fights 121 Results: Bakhtin KOs Tengnueng, Hussain Dominates Petnakian By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 11:11 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Bangkok, Thailand's iconic Lumpinee Stadium witnessed another spectacular display of martial arts on August 22 as ONE Friday Fights 121 delivered eight sensational finishes across MMA and Muay Thai competition.

Two dozen new and established fighters battled for life-changing US$100,000 contracts with the world's largest martial arts organization. Veterans and newcomers alike brought their A-games to Thailand's most sacred combat venue.

The evening showcased why this weekly series has become essential viewing for fight fans worldwide. Multiple knockouts and dominant performances reminded everyone that anything can happen inside these hallowed walls.

Undefeated Russian powerhouse Maksim Bakhtin extended his perfect striking record to an impressive 11-0 with a devastating spinning elbow knockout of Tengnueng Fairtex in the lightweight Muay Thai main event.

The 22-year-old striker delivered his signature finish early in round two. As Tengnueng caught his kick and threw an overhand left, Bakhtin spun and countered with a crushing back elbow.

The Thai fighter crumpled to the canvas immediately. Though he attempted to rise, Tengnueng was clearly done for the night as the referee waved off the contest at 0:45 of round two.

Bakhtin's second consecutive ONE Friday Fights knockout moved him to 2-0 on the global stage. The Muay Thai Union standout continues building momentum toward a potential main roster contract opportunity.

British-Pakistani striking phenom Ubaid "Bad" Hussain maintained his unblemished 13-0 record by outclassing Petnakian Sor Nakian in their 130-pound Muay Thai rematch. The 19-year-old dominated across three rounds of action.

Hussain staggered his opponent with left elbows early before unleashing punching combinations and stabbing knees. Petnakian absorbed heavy punishment while attempting to mount his own offensive attacks throughout the heated exchanges.

The second round saw Hussain continue his assault with chopping leg kicks and crisp three-piece combinations that visibly hurt the Thai veteran. His relentless pressure never allowed Petnakian to establish rhythm.

"Bad" invited Petnakian to trade in the final frame while hunting for a highlight-reel finish. Though the knockout eluded him, Hussain's comprehensive dominance earned unanimous scorecards and improved his promotional record to 4-0.

ONE Friday Fights 121 - Full Results:

• Maksim Bakhtin defeats Tengnueng Fairtex via KO at 0:45 of round two (Muay Thai - Lightweight)

• Thway Lin Htet defeats Chokpreecha PK Saenchai via TKO at 1:52 of round two (Muay Thai - Strawweight)

• Denkriangkrai Singha Mawynn defeats Lamsing Sor Dechapan via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - 128-pound)

• Rungruanglek TN Muaythai defeats Payaksurin JP Power via majority decision (Muay Thai - Strawweight)

• Andrii Mezentsev defeats Sunday Boomdeksean via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - 118-pound)

• Petchakrit TN Diamond Home defeats Pamor-E-Daeng Chokamnuaychai via KO at 0:39 of round two (Muay Thai - 122-pound)

• Ubaid Hussain defeats Petnakian Sor Nakian via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - 130-pound)

• Ali Kelat defeats Michael Baranov via KO at 1:35 of round two (Muay Thai - Featherweight)

• Shimon Yoshinari defeats Pettonglor Sitluangpeenumfon via TKO at 1:06 of round two (Muay Thai - Flyweight)

• Ryuya Okuwaki defeats Nueaphet Kelasport via KO at 2:22 of round two (Muay Thai - Atomweight)

• Klarob NuiCafeboran defeats Mohammad Ali via KO at 1:39 of round one (Muay Thai - 132-pound)

• Jean Carlos Pereira defeats Sheagh Dobbin via KO at 0:35 of round two (MMA - Lightweight)