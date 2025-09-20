IND vs OMA, Asia Cup 2025: What did India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Say on Next IND vs PAK Match?

More sports ONE Friday Fights 125 Results: Osmanov Defeats Saemapetch, Kongchai Edges Goncalves By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 9:03 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium hosted another evening of martial arts action on September 19 as ONE Friday Fights 125 featured 12 contests. Hungry contenders battled for life-changing US$100,000 contracts during the weekly Asia primetime series featuring Muay Thai and MMA battles.

Elbrus "The Samurai" Osmanov successfully transitioned into Muay Thai by outworking Saemapetch Fairtex via unanimous decision in their bantamweight main event. Both fighters started fast with crisp combinations and constant movement.

Round two brought Osmanov's breakthrough moment. After missing a high kick, the Russian immediately followed with a three-punch combination capped by a right hand that dropped Saemapetch for the first time.

Saemapetch rose and pushed hard in the final round, connecting with a clean left high kick. However, Osmanov answered with precise elbows and an uppercut that sent Saemapetch down again.

All three judges awarded Osmanov the unanimous decision victory over the Thai. The triumph improved his record to 14-1 overall while marking his eighth victory within the ONE Friday Fights series.

Former Rajadamnern Stadium World Champion Kongchai Chanaidonmueang returned to form by defeating Walter "Iron Hands" Goncalves via unanimous decision in strawweight Muay Thai action. Kongchai established control early by whipping left kicks into Goncalves' legs and body.

The second round saw Kongchai incorporate knees and elbows while Goncalves showed impressive grit. Kongchai dominated the final frame by storming forward with aggressive combinations and cleaner striking during clinch exchanges.

When the scorecards were read, all three judges favored Kongchai's superior technique and aggression. The victory pushed the Thai fighter's professional striking record to 76-16 while showcasing his championship-level skills.

ONE Friday Fights 125 - Full Results:

• Elbrus Osmanov defeats Saemapetch Fairtex via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - Bantamweight)

• Logan Chan defeats Saksri Superlek Muaythai via knockout at 2:19 of round two (Muay Thai - 138-pound)

• Petninmungkorn NamkangIceland defeats Petnaya Nhongbangsai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - Atomweight)

• Mehrdad Khanzadeh defeats Kritpet PK Saenchai via split decision (Muay Thai - Strawweight)

• Anon Taladkondernmuangpon defeats Gianny De Leu via knockout at 1:50 of round two (Muay Thai - 118-pound)

• Ikkyusan Sor Salacheep defeats Kampanthong Chor Hapayak via split decision (Muay Thai - 113-pound)

• Kongchai Chanaidonmueang defeats Walter Goncalves via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - Strawweight)

• Dzhamil Osmanov defeats Guyasit Singha Mawynn via knockout at 1:36 of round two (Muay Thai - Bantamweight)

• Nefise Delikurt defeats Liu Yuer via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - Atomweight)

• Muga Seto defeats Rayan Mekki via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - 140-pound)

• Kyungjung Kim defeats Su Sung Cho via TKO at 4:57 of round one (MMA - 139-pound)

• Kim Tran defeats Juliana Otalora via TKO at 2:03 of round three (MMA - Atomweight)