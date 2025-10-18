PSG Draws 3-3 With Strasbourg As Mayulu Scores Late Equaliser To Keep Team At Top Of Ligue 1

More sports ONE Friday Fights 129 Results: Tengnueng Defeats Tun Min Aung, Smith Victorious In Debut By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 9:56 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium delivered another thrilling evening on October 17 as ONE Friday Fights 129 showcased rising talents and seasoned warriors. The Asia primetime event featured fighters competing for pride, progress, and main roster opportunities.

Tengnueng Fairtex outlasted ultra-tough Tun "The Phenom" Min Aung in their 165-pound Muay Thai main event war. The closely contested battle ended with Tengnueng earning a hard-fought unanimous decision over the 19-year-old Myanmar challenger.

Round one established the intense pace as Tun Min Aung pressed forward aggressively with heavy combinations. Tengnueng remained composed throughout the early pressure, landing a sharp left elbow that opened a cut on his opponent's face.

The second frame continued the back-and-forth action between both warriors. Tengnueng connected with a crisp one-two followed by a driving knee strike that visibly affected the young challenger, drawing an immediate reaction.

Despite mounting pressure, Tun Min Aung refused to wilt and answered with a powerful right hand that connected flush on Tengnueng's jaw. The final minute of round two featured fierce exchanges as both fighters demonstrated unwavering determination.

Round three became a pure test of heart and conditioning. Tun Min Aung continued throwing high kicks and combinations while Tengnueng matched his intensity throughout the closing stanza.

After three high-octane rounds of close-range warfare, all three judges awarded Tengnueng the unanimous decision. The veteran improved his impressive record to 104-15 with another gutsy performance against tough opposition.

British prospect Fergus Smith made his ONE Friday Fights debut unforgettable by demolishing Zahran Al-Wesabi in just 81 seconds. The 19-year-old protege of Liam Harrison showcased explosive finishing ability in their 118-pound Muay Thai clash.

Smith attacked sharply from the opening bell, landing first when Al-Wesabi loaded up on a right hook. The Brit unleashed a wild flurry that sent the Yemeni fighter crashing to the canvas for the first knockdown.

Al-Wesabi rose and attempted steadying himself with a push kick, but Smith had already sensed victory. He darted forward with a crisp three-punch combination that dropped his opponent again at 1:21 of round one.

The referee waved off the contest immediately, awarding Smith the knockout victory. The Bad Company product remained unbeaten at 6-0 overall while announcing his arrival as an exciting prospect in the weekly series.

ONE Friday Fights 129 - Full Results:

• Tengnueng Fairtex defeats Tun Min Aung via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - 165-pound)

• Ayad Albadr defeats Petlampun Muadablampang via KO at 1:27 of round one (Muay Thai - 126-pound)

• Lamsing Sor Dechapan defeats Khasan Salomov via split decision (Muay Thai - 126-pound)

• Brazil Aekmuangnon defeats Soufiane Mejdoubi via TKO at 0:28 of round two (Muay Thai - 130-pound)

• Samanchai Sor Sommai defeats Tamnanthai PK Lekfirsthouse via split decision (Muay Thai - 122-pound)

• Petchakrit Gavingym defeats Yodanucha AekPattani via TKO at 2:43 of round one (Muay Thai - 120-pound)

• Fergus Smith defeats Zahran Al-Wesabi via KO at 1:21 of round one (Muay Thai - 118-pound)

• Hamza Rachid defeats Kampeetewada Sitthikul via KO at 0:47 of round two (Muay Thai - Bantamweight)

• Yousef Hemati defeats Kenan Bayramov via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - 160-pound)

• Har Ling Om defeats Haruyuki Tanitsu via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - 117-pound)

• Alastair Volders defeats Asadbek Erkinov via TKO at 0:14 of round two (MMA - Bantamweight)

• Ali Afroogh defeats Marwin Quirante via TKO at 2:40 of round three (MMA - 128-pound)