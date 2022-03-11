ONE: Lights Out results - Thanh Le retains World title, John Lineker wins gold

In the main event, Thanh Le defended his ONE Featherweight World Title against #2-ranked contender Garry Tonon.

"The Lion Killer"Tonon, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu expert, started the bout with a high kick and then brought his opponent down for a leg lace, which he later transitioned into a heel hook.

Le remained unfazed and dropped right hands to score the 56-second KO and earn one of the night's five US$50,000 performance bonuses.

In the co-main event, #1-ranked contender John "Hands of Stone" Lineker defeated long-time king Bibiano "The Flash" Fernandes to win the ONE Bantamweight World Title.

The KO victory came in the second round, when Lineker sent a left hook careening into Bibiano's head. Like Le, Lineker also earned a US$50,000 performance bonus for his highlight-reel finish.

Full Results for ONE: LIGHTS OUT Main Card

• Thanh Le defeats Garry Tonon via knockout at 0:56 of round one to retain the ONE Featherweight World Title



• John Lineker defeats Bibiano Fernandes via knockout at 3:40 of round two to claim the ONE Bantamweight World Title



• Martin Nguyen defeats Kirill Gorobets via TKO at 2:18 of round three (mixed martial arts - featherweight)



• Iraj Azizpour defeats Ismael Londt via knockout at 2:01 of round two (kickboxing - catchweight of 173 pounds)



• Adrian Mattheis defeats Alex Silva via TKO at 0:05 of round two (mixed martial arts - strawweight)



• Zhang Peimian defeats Josh Tonna via TKO at 2:11 of round two (kickboxing - strawweight)

Full Results for ONE: LIGHTS OUT Lead Card



• Eko Roni Saputra defeats Chan Rothana via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:34 of round one (mixed martial arts - flyweight)



• Iman Barlow defeats Daniela Lopez at 1:39 of round one via TKO (Muay Thai - strawweight)



• Liam Nolan defeats Kim Kyung Lock at 1:02 of round one via TKO (Muay Thai - catchweight of 175 pounds)



• Lin Heqin defeats Milagros Lopez via unanimous decision (kickboxing - strawweight)

Next up, catch all the action at ONE's tenth-anniversary show - ONE X - on Saturday (March 26).

Source: Media Release