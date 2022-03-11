ONE: Lights Out results - Thanh Le retains World title, John Lineker wins gold

Singapore, March 11: Two ONE World Championships were on the line at ONE: LIGHTS OUT on Friday (March 11) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and one title was retained, while one changed hands.
In the main event, Thanh Le defended his ONE Featherweight World Title against #2-ranked contender Garry Tonon.
"The Lion Killer"Tonon, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu expert, started the bout with a high kick and then brought his opponent down for a leg lace, which he later transitioned into a heel hook.
Le remained unfazed and dropped right hands to score the 56-second KO and earn one of the night's five US$50,000 performance bonuses.
In the co-main event, #1-ranked contender John "Hands of Stone" Lineker defeated long-time king Bibiano "The Flash" Fernandes to win the ONE Bantamweight World Title.
The KO victory came in the second round, when Lineker sent a left hook careening into Bibiano's head. Like Le, Lineker also earned a US$50,000 performance bonus for his highlight-reel finish.
Full Results for ONE: LIGHTS OUT Main Card
• John Lineker defeats Bibiano Fernandes via knockout at 3:40 of round two to claim the ONE Bantamweight World Title
• Martin Nguyen defeats Kirill Gorobets via TKO at 2:18 of round three (mixed martial arts - featherweight)
• Iraj Azizpour defeats Ismael Londt via knockout at 2:01 of round two (kickboxing - catchweight of 173 pounds)
• Adrian Mattheis defeats Alex Silva via TKO at 0:05 of round two (mixed martial arts - strawweight)
• Zhang Peimian defeats Josh Tonna via TKO at 2:11 of round two (kickboxing - strawweight)
• Eko Roni Saputra defeats Chan Rothana via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:34 of round one (mixed martial arts - flyweight)
• Iman Barlow defeats Daniela Lopez at 1:39 of round one via TKO (Muay Thai - strawweight)
• Liam Nolan defeats Kim Kyung Lock at 1:02 of round one via TKO (Muay Thai - catchweight of 175 pounds)
• Lin Heqin defeats Milagros Lopez via unanimous decision (kickboxing - strawweight)
Next up, catch all the action at ONE's tenth-anniversary show - ONE X - on Saturday (March 26).
Source: Media Release
