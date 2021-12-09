ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II - Three fights confirmed for lead card

The event will now feature three more fights in lead card in addition to the already stacked main card with six more athletes vying to close out the year with a bang.

In the night's curtain-raiser, Italian-Moroccan athlete Joseph "The Hurricane" Lasiri trades leather with debuting Asahi Shinagawa in a ONE Super Series Muay Thai contest.

The #3-ranked strawweight contender is eager to extend his winning streak, and a victory against the talented Japanese striker will push him closer toward a shot at division champion Prajanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym.

Another highly-entertaining battle awaits mixed martial arts enthusiasts when Brazil's Fabricio "Wonder Boy" Andrade clashes against Chinese star "The Underdog" Li Kai Wen in a bantamweight showdown.

In "Wonder Boy's" last outing, the young star put together a solid display to defeat Shoko Sato via unanimous decision.

The 24-year-old sensation from Marrok Force and Nova Uniao showed tremendous grappling ability and held his own in the striking department against the Japanese veteran who owns 19 career knockouts.

ONE Championship closes out 2021 with ONE Winter Warriors II on December 17

Andrade's striking credibility will once again be put to the test versus his upcoming opponent who is seeking his fifth consecutive triumph. Li's impressive run includes a ten-second knockout of Rodian "The Redeemer" Menchavez in June 2018.

A ONE Super Series kickboxing showdown between Mustapha "Dynamite" Haida and Arian "Game Over" Sadikovic will wrap up the lead card.

Haida, an ISKA Kickboxing World Champion, wants to return to the win column after falling short on his quest to dethrone "The Immortal" Regian Eersel for the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title.

But standing in his way is the German fighter who will be appearing on the global stage for the first time.

Download the ONE Super App to catch all the action from ONE's year-ending showcase. Fans in India can watch the main card on Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 1 at 6 p.m. India Standard Time (IST) on Friday, 17 December.

Check out the entire lineup for ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II below:

Main Card For ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II

• Danny Kingad vs. Kairat Akhmetov (mixed martial arts - flyweight)

• Kevin Belingon vs. Kwon Won Il (mixed martial arts - bantamweight)

• Vitaly Bigdash vs. Fan Rong (mixed martial arts - catchweight of 95 kilograms)

• Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Murad Ramazanov (mixed martial arts - welterweight)

• Mark Stephen Loman vs. Yusup Saadulaev (mixed martial arts - bantamweight)

• Jhanlo Mark Sangiao vs. Paul Lumihi (mixed martial arts - bantamweight)

Lead Card For ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II

• Mustapha Haida vs. Arian Sadikovic (kickboxing - lightweight)

• Fabricio Andrade vs. Li Kai Wen (mixed martial arts - bantamweight)

• Joseph Lasiri vs. Asahi Shinagawa (Muay Thai - strawweight)

Source: Media Release