Five-time Open Championship winner Thomson dies aged 88

Thomson, the first Australian to win The Open in 1954, died Wednesday (June 20).

"The family of Australian golfing great Peter Thomson announce his passing on Wednesday 20 June 2018," Golf Australia said in a statement.

Thomson is survived by his wife Mary and four children - son Andrew and daughters Deirdre Baker, Pan Prendergast and Fiona Stanway.

His Open Championship success in 1954 was the first of three straight, before he was also victorious in 1958 and 1965. Only Harry Vardon (six) has won the major more times.

Thomson enjoyed an incredible record at the major, finishing in the top 10 on 18 occasions in his first 21 appearances.

In 2001, he became an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) for his contributions as a player and administrator and for community service.

