English

Five-time Open Championship winner Thomson dies aged 88

Posted By:
Peter Thomson
Peter Thomson

Melbourne, June 20: Five-time Open Championship winner Peter Thomson died aged 88 after a four-year battle with Parkinson's disease.

Thomson, the first Australian to win The Open in 1954, died Wednesday (June 20).

"The family of Australian golfing great Peter Thomson announce his passing on Wednesday 20 June 2018," Golf Australia said in a statement.

Thomson is survived by his wife Mary and four children - son Andrew and daughters Deirdre Baker, Pan Prendergast and Fiona Stanway.

His Open Championship success in 1954 was the first of three straight, before he was also victorious in 1958 and 1965. Only Harry Vardon (six) has won the major more times.

Thomson enjoyed an incredible record at the major, finishing in the top 10 on 18 occasions in his first 21 appearances.

In 2001, he became an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) for his contributions as a player and administrator and for community service.

Source: OPTA
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: european tour pga tour golf
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 8:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue